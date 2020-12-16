Safety Corey Collier Jr. Signs With the Florida Gators

The Gators have signed one of the best safeties to come out of the 2021 recruiting class.

The Florida Gators secondary just got a whole lot better with the official signing of Miami Palmetto (Miami, Fla.) safety Corey Collier Jr., who has officially signed his national letter of intent today.

Collier, 6-foot-2, 170 pounds, is one of the top-ranked safeties of this recruiting class and Sports Illustrated's All-American has ranked the safety as the No. 5 safety in the class, No. 77 overall in the class.

For the Gators, they are getting another one of the "Palmetto 5", as cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. officially signed with the team just a short time ago. Collier originally committed to the program on Aug. 10 and was one of the most highly sought-after safety prospects in the nation.

Prior to his commitment, Collier made several visits to the University of Florida and was originally offered by the football program in 2018 on Oct. 15. He represents one of several safeties to sign in this year's Gators' recruiting class as they look to lose several seniors this season due to graduation, namely Brad Stewart, Shawn Davis and Donovan Stiner.

Collier is one of the most intriguing safeties in this year's class and has incredible instincts to perform at a high level quickly in the SEC.

You can view Collier's profile here and welcome him to Florida by following him on Twitter here.