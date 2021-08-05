Gators in Elite 2023 DB Cormani McClain's Top 5

Lake Gibson 2023 defensive back Cormani McClain includes the Florida Gators in his narrowed down list of contenders.

The Florida Gators remain in position to land a highly touted defensive back in the class of 2023.

Lake Gibson DB Cormani McClain announced on Thursday evening his top five schools battling for his services throughout the remainder of his recruitment.

Pitting the Gators alongside Alabama, Ohio State, Florida State, and Miami, the composite five-star narrowed his offer sheet of 25 — riddled with top-tier programs — down with over a year remaining in his recruitment process.

Continuing to grow in his connection with coach Jules Montinar, McClain —like others corners recruited by Florida — has enjoyed getting to bond with him since his hiring in January.

"It's been good, but it's getting closer and better," McClain said to AllGators following a visit to Florida in mid-June.

During their talks, Montinar has expressed his fandom for the length, reach and ball skills that McClain brings to the cornerback position at 6-foot-1. Showcasing long arms that allow him to make plays on the ball with ease, he tallied nine interceptions during his first season at corner in 2020.

McClain’s relationship with the Gators staff has recently been strengthened on a few unofficial visits to the University, including a recent stop at Florida Friday Night Lights event last week.

Leaving UF with excitement, McClain took to Twitter to proclaim his love for the program and what it has to offer him.

Florida will continue to pursue McClain heavily as he approaches an unannounced commitment date, ensuring they exhaust every option possible to land the skillful defender.

However, for now, McClain’s big step in his process bodes well for a Florida program looking to lock down elite in-state talent in 2023.

