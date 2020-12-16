Nickel CB Dakota Mitchell Signs With the Florida Gators

Winter Park (Fla.) defensive back Dakota Mitchell is the latest member of the Florida Gators 2021 signing class, as he's just submitted his national letter of intent.

Mitchell, 6-foot, 184 pounds, is considered the No. 8 nickel cornerback prospect in the 2021 class by Sports Illustrated All-American.

The Orlando-area defensive back profiles as a STAR nickel cornerback in Florida's defensive scheme, a position in which Florida has recruited a player for in back-to-back classes after signing Tre'Vez Johnson a year ago. Previously, Florida has attempted to convert safeties, outside cornerbacks, and linebackers to the STAR position but have not found a ton of success.

Mitchell does a good job of diagnosing run angles and either evading or fighting through contact to make his way to the ball carrier and deliver a blow, an equally important responsibility at STAR to pass coverage. Mitchell worked within a Robber role in Winter Park's defense as a senior, more in the middle of the field reading the No. 3 receiver and often acting as a "free hitter."

below, you'll find a portion of his SI All-American scouting report.