Gators 2022 RB Target Alston On UF Visit: ‘Love This School’

Welcome back to The Swamp.

On the first day of recruiting returning to its full, in-person form, the class of 2022 stars were out in Gainesville to visit the Florida Gators.

Hosting a plethora of talent from across the nation, Florida would showcase what the program offers while leaving lasting impressions on some of their top prospects in the 2022 and 2023 recruiting cycles.

Of those in attendance, the Gators leaned into Woodward (Ga.) Academy running back product Damari Alston, a priority target since his offer in June 2020.

Sharing his thoughts of being back in an on-campus setting for the first time in 15-plus months, Alston was taken aback by the experience.

"It was good. It didn't even feel real, like we're back on campus. It was good getting back in the uniforms, taking pictures and stuff like that. I had a nice talk with coach Knox; he was ready to see me.”

Proclaiming his liking for the University of Florida in a candid manner — saying he “love(s) this school” — Alston confirmed the feelings he has felt towards Florida since last summer, something he hoped to do prior to the visit.

“It was definitely what I expected. What I've seen I really like, so we're gonna keep it moving from there,” Alston said. "I felt the love. Florida has just always caught my eye since I was younger and when I received the offer, I was just like, 'Oh, yeah, I gotta keep in contact with these guys.’”

When asked about his criteria for a school, Alston emphasized “the academic plus the good football side,” both describing UF.

“Florida, I feel like it brings both. Good academics, good football team, good relationship with the players and coaches. And, you know, my fit into the program."

In his first visit of the newly open recruitment period, Alston worked out in the Gators facility with running backs coach Greg Knox in tow, analyzing Alston’s skillset with several footwork drills, combine tests, running back schemes and route running drills.

Liking the versatile role that Gators backs have assumed in recent years, Alston went on to say that his fit within the Florida scheme is the exact way he looks to play at the next level. “The way they use their running backs, like I'm a versatile back. I want to be used in the passing game, running game, things like that. So you know, that catches my eye also."

Showcasing a burly frame that allows him to power through would-be tacklers with ease, Alston's mix of lower body strength and surprising speed permits him to work well in space. Able to go through or around defenders as a ball carrier, the back also caught 22 balls for 299 yards and two touchdowns out of the backfield and from the slot, aiding his claim of versatility.

Once his day at Florida was over, Alston — who ran a blazing 4.50 40-yard dash standing at 5-foot-11, 205 pounds during the workout — believed the afternoon went well and absorbed the knowledge Knox was offering in the limited session they spent together.

“It was a pretty good workout. We were down for probably like [an] hour and a half. He got me good. Yeah, we was working hard. Getting some feedback from coach Knox, that's real big."

Being the last recruit apart of Tuesday’s big event to leave the Gators facilities, Alston was able to grasp the entirety of Florida’s draw.

Sharing that his summer visit schedule is jam-packed with trips to LSU, Northwestern, Penn State, Auburn, Georgia Tech and Florida State, among others, on the horizon, Alston plans to be back in Gainesville during the Gators regular season, eyeing an SEC Championship rematch for his return.

“I think I might do the Bama game,” he said with wishes to be submerged into a raucous environment. “I want the fans to go crazy,” he said while recalling the pandemonium inside The Swamp when Lamichal Perine broke off a big run to seal the deal against Auburn in 2019.

Looking to make a commitment after the summer, Alston is focused on narrowing down his list of 50-plus offers “pretty soon” with the help of his busy month of recruiting events.

However, following day one, Florida solidified itself as a contender in the talented back’s sweepstakes. "I mean, after everything was done, like after my workout, I really got a feel and a bond with Coach Knox and I was just like, 'Oh, yeah, I could, I could definitely see myself here.’”

