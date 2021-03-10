2022 South Florida DT Building Relationship With Gators HC Dan Mullen

Two of the top defensive line prospects from South Florida in the class of 2022 hail from Homestead, just southwest of downtown Miami. Defensive tackle Daniel Lyons and defensive end Dante Anderson headline the Broncos' defensive front, as the two combined for 15 sacks and 19 tackles for loss across Homestead's six games last season.

Both defensive linemen, who have offers from the Florida Gators, were in attendance for this past weekends Under Armour All-American Miami camp. AllGators was able to catch up with Lyons, who would fill a big need should he pledge to UF's class as the Gators are in need of long-term depth and potential along the defensive interior, more than on the edge.

Lyons, who received an offer from Florida very early on in his high school career in October 2019, shared that his relationship with head coach Dan Mullen has begun to blossom since spring ball began.

"Coach Dan, we building our relationship, we've been building since spring," Lyons said. "We been hitting each other up, and everything."

In addition to Mullen, Lyons has been recruited by Gators defensive line coach David Turner for some time. Tight ends coach Tim Brewster has also joined in on selling the University of Florida to the 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive tackle as UF's new Miami and South Florida area recruiter.

"I talk to [Brewster] all the time. I talk to coach Turner, coach Dan Mullen, all them," said Lyons. Coach Turner, we talk football. Coach Brew, we talk my family and everyone, we're great. He's a great man."

The 28 programs currently pursuing Lyons are pushing for an explosive defensive tackle prospect. He proved that in the athletic testing portion of the UA Miami camp by clocking a 1.9-second 10-yard split in the 40-yard dash, a very impressive result for a high school junior as NFL defensive tackles have averaged a 1.75-second result at the NFL Combine and pro days.

Lyons has shown similar explosion off of the line of scrimmage on tape, as well. Quick out of his stance, Lyons delivers a pop at the point of attack which tends to surprise opposing offensive lineman before they can set their feet to push him back. Lyons is quick with his hands to swat away blocks before descending upon the pocket and pushing quarterbacks off of their spot.

Lyons exuded confidence in his abilities and acknowledged that they'll show up on tape more than in camp settings.

"I feel like, I'm dominant. I ain't no camp God like that. I go to the camps, but when I put on, nobody can stop me in them pads. I'm unstoppable. I'm powerful. I got speed, too fast for the guards. I'm just different."

Given the coronavirus pandemic and its affect on visiting college campuses, Lyons shared that he has "set things back" and that he doesn't currently have a timeline set for his recruitment.

"Letting it fall in place," he said, Lyons plans to continue taking virtual visits - having done so at Penn State and Georgia Tech so far, and aiming to complete one with UF - and ideally will make a decision after checking out universities in person. A recruiting moratorium is currently in place via the NCAA through May 31.