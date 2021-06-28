Elite 2023 DL David Hicks Recaps Gators Camp, Visit

One of the most dominant defensive linemen in the class of 2023 likes what the Florida Gators have to offer.

2023 defensive lineman David Hicks quickly emerged on the recruiting season following his sophomore season at Allen (Texas), tallying an impressive five sacks and 12 tackles for loss which led to an onslaught of scholarship offers.

Hicks now owns 34 nationwide offers, including one from the Florida Gators that came his way in April. As in-person recruiting has gotten back underway this month, Hicks made the trip to UF to camp in from of the Gators' coaching staff and check out what the school has to offer.

"Yeah, everything was good, I mean I liked it a lot," Hicks told media after his visit. "The campus is pretty cool. [Defensive line] coach [David] Turner's a good coach, just everything was pretty good."

Turner has had Hicks on his radar for some time now. Although Hicks only recently earned a Florida offer, Turner has been acquainted with Hicks' father for some time as he is a defensive line coach himself, and has introduced prospects to Turner in the past. As such, he had early exposure to the elite prospect that Hicks has become.

"Coach Turner and I have a good relationship ... I feel like coach is trying to keep everything real with everything he does," Hicks remarked. "Working with Coach Turner is a good thing ... He likes how aggressive I am with my hands and how I can counter off of certain moves."

Turner offered the defensive lineman some advice following his workout, suggesting that he adds a second consistent rushing move to his arsenal and not stick to one.

Should Hicks absorb Turner's and other coaches' feedback, along with practice and personal training, he is expected to take the nation by storm as a junior. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound lineman has experience from nose tackle stretching out to defensive end, showcasing impressive explosion out of his stance and overpowering strength that leads to a plethora of plays in the backfield.

By the sounds of it, Hicks enjoyed his experience enough to warrant a second trip to Florida in the future. Asked about his favorite part of the visit, Hicks mentioned that he was impressed by the new Heavener Football Training Center being constructed by the Gators' practice fields, and he'd like to see it upon completion.

"The new facility they're about to bring in, that seems like it's about to be pretty cool so I can't wait to see that," said Hick. "It's gonna be awesome."

Hicks has seen a collection of schools this month, including Texas A&M, LSU, Ohio State, and Miami, and intends to stop by A&M once again in July. Not pressed to make a decision anytime soon as a 2023 recruit, Hicks shared that he would like to make a commitment at the end of his junior year, but won't rule out an early signing day pledge.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.