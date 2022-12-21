DL Will Norman Signs With Florida Gators

The Florida Gators officially added to their 2023 recruiting class when defensive lineman Will Norman signed on the dotted line and joined Billy Napier's squad on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5, 276-pound defensive lineman out of Camden, N.J., will make the 919-mile trek south to join a Florida squad ready to accept the defensive reinforcements.

Norman comes in as the On3 Sports Consensus' No. 26 defensive lineman and the No. 2 ranked player from New Jersey. With offers from 28 schools, Florida inevitably won the Norman race and added another big-bodied presence to its defensive line room.

A major reason for choosing Florida over other schools like Texas A&M and LSU is a familiar face in Gators co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Sean Spencer.

"Me and coach Sean Spencer had a relationship while he was at the Giants," Norman told All Gators. "So, knowing that he's actually like a coach that's recruiting me now, it kind of opened my eyes just knowing,g like, he's such a down-to-earth guy. Like, if you're at the highest level and you're still having conversations with a high school kid."

Norman had transferred to IMG Academy before returning to Eastside High School for his senior season. In five games for Eastside, Norman recorded 11 total tackles and two sacks, tied for first on his team.

With the ability to align outside as a big defensive end, as well as move inside to defensive tackle, Norman brings some versatility to UF's defensive line room. While the added versatility is welcomed, Norman still is developing and learning the position and has more to add to his game.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.