Photo: Billy Napier and DJ Lagway; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The Florida Gators were included in Willis (Texas) High 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway's top ten schools alongside Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Clemson, Southern California, LSU, Arkansas and Baylor, he announced on Sunday.

Lagway has quickly emerged as Florida's No. 1 quarterback target in next year's cycle, having visited UF three times this year, most recently experincing a gameday environment in The Swamp during the Gators' loss to Kentucky in Week 2.

While the Gators' offense struggled against the Wildcats, Lagway was intrigued by the scheme and believes he'd be a perfect fit should he end up signing with Florida.

“I like how [Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson] uses the play action. A lot of RPO stuff, a lot of bootlegs, screens, I love that,” Lagway shared with All Gators. “I’d say it fits me perfectly, especially with just being out in space being able to make plays with your legs and also with your arm. I feel like it would fit me perfectly.”

Lagway, 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, is considered the No. 5 quarterback and No. 31 overall prospect in the class of 2024 by the On3Sports consensus rankings. He's completed 54.5 percent of his 341 career passing attempts for 2,282 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions, adding 912 yards and eight scores on the ground.

Lagway has tentatively scheduled a college decision timeline for spring-to-early summer of 2023 after completing official visits.

