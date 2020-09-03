It didn't take long for American Heritage (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.) cornerback Earl Little Jr.'s phone to begin buzzing with calls from area code 352.

The 6-0, 175 lb. class of 2022 defensive back was first offered by Gators' tight ends coach Tim Brewster on April 2nd, who Little calls a "pretty cool, straightforward, funny guy." Little has consistently heard from Florida since coaches could begin contacting prospects on September 1st at midnight.

"I actually finished texting [head] coach [Dan] Mullen today," Little told Sports Illustrated-AllGators on Wednesday. "He just sent me a little text saying 'Have a good day today,' you know, we touched base today. We touched base yesterday too. And I also spoke with coach Rat [assistant director of player personnel Keiwan Ratliff], and [cornerbacks] coach [Torrian] Gray."

Little has again heard from UF's staff since this interview was completed in the early afternoon on Wednesday, as well.

The quartet of coaches has already begun to make Little feel like a priority prospect and an ideal fit in UF's defense. Intrigued by his versatility, the staff appears to already have a role in the defense carved out for his skill-set.

"They just want me to come up to Gainesville, you know, they talk about it being DBU," Little made note of the staff's pitch. "They say they need a guy like me, fits their defense, a DB that can do it all. An all-around DB that can come up, blitz if I need to, roll over the top if I need to, play some corner if they need me there. Just an all-around DB that can do it all."

At American Heritage, Little primarily lines up at nickel cornerback, making an impact all over the field as a coverage defender and within the tackle box. Little will certainly continue to grow into his frame, possessing great length for his height and both long speed and agility, which allows him to press nimble receivers in the slot which is no easy feat.

Pressing at the line and coming down against the run, Little is an aggressive striker who likes to deliver a blow. He'll need to add weight and continue to work on his technique to take on bigger receivers, but the willingness and physicality is absolutely there.

As he continues to grow, Little could certainly spend more time on the outside, but his skill-set and physicality make a perfect fit for Florida's STAR nickel cornerback position.

"To be honest, I love the nickel position," said Little. "Yeah, I would love to play nickel in college, but if they need me anywhere else, I'm willing to help the team, that's what I've got to do."

In the nickel, as Gators' defensive coordinator Todd Grantham made note of on Monday when speaking with the media, physicality is essential as the STAR is tasked with setting the edge against the run, and blitzing the quarterback. And of course, they need to be able to cover.

Little believes those tasks are right up his alley.

"I like to show my tackling ability, so that's pretty fun for me," Little said of his strengths. "I love to blitz, so I stick my nose in there, try to pop some pads and get a ball out. I love contact. I'm physical at the line, so if I can get my hands on you, I love to use my hands. That's one of my great attributes right there."

September 1st served as a monumental day in recruiting for the class of 2022, hearing from coaches for the first time. These recruits have loads of time to make their college decisions and more schools are sure to send offers their way between now and signing day.

Little made it clear that he isn't singling out other schools just yet, as he plans to narrow down his top teams towards the end of his junior season and eventually commit on National Signing Day, but a few teams did stand out of the programs that have made contact.

"I want to say everybody," said Little, "but the more specific ones I want to call out are Alabama, Florida, LSU, Tennessee, Miami, my hometown, Florida State. Those are just a few that I just got off the top of my head."

While Little is in no rush to name favorites in his recruitment, he plans to visit Florida "as soon as [in-person recruiting] opens back up."