2022 LB EJ Lightsey Drops Top 6; Gators Dubbed As Leader

Fitzgerald linebacker prospect EJ Lightsey releases his top six teams a day removed from naming the Florida Gators his leader.

Gators linebacker Christian Robinson has arguably been the most consistent recruiter on the Florida staff since he arrived in 2018 alongside Dan Mullen.

Landing the high-caliber talent of Ty’Ron Hopper, Derek Wingo and Jeremiah “Scooby” Williams in the last three cycles to bolster the Gators second level, Robinson excels at creating connections with players that would otherwise take their talents elsewhere.

Continuing that hot streak on the trail, Robinson landed another blue-chip star in his position room on June 20 with the commitment of Alabama native and four-star linebacker Shemar James.

However, Robinson’s prowl on the trail is far from its end. On Friday, Fitzgerald (Ga.) linebacker prospect EJ Lightsey announced his top six schools list.

Dubbing the Gators as one of the six — joining Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida State, LSU, Auburn — Lightsey rounded out the programs battling for his commitment down the stretch of his recruitment.

Standing at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Lightsey plays with excellent physicality and embodies the common trait of the Gators 2022 class, speed (running a 4.5 40-yard dash).

Working as an off-ball linebacker and edge rusher at points in the Fitzgerald defense, Lightsey excels in pursuit of ball carriers downhill, consistently blowing up the backfield on his impressively long junior highlight tape.

However, what makes Lightsey an intriguing fit in the UF defense is his consistency in dominating all three parts of a linebacker's game. In addition to his free pursuit ability and pass-rushing prowess, Lightsey understands the concepts of playing in off-ball coverage and has the athleticism to create turnovers.

In no rush to make a decision, Lightsey will draw out his recruitment well into the fall before committing.

However, Lightsey recently labeled the Gators as the leader in his camp to 247Sports on June 1, putting them in a favorable spot going forward.

“I would say Florida is the leader right now. They have been recruiting me very hard and showing me I am a priority. They make you feel like family and make you feel like you can come in and do everything you want to do. They also have a good education and I think about life after football. They are one of the top academic school, so I know even if the NFL doesn't happen, I know Florida will have me successful to do what I want to do.” - 247Sports

In the coming months, Robinson will continue to strengthen the relationship with the promising — and highly underrated — prospect, hoping to add Lightsey to his esteemed recruiting resume.