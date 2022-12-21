The Florida Gators secured the signature of one of the most dynamic playmakers in the country when Tampa (Fla.) Gaither wide receiver Eugene Wilson III put pen to paper on Wednesday.

Wilson, son of former NFL safety Eugene Wilson II, had his share of powerhouse programs to choose from but ended up narrowing his list down to Florida and Texas A&M before ultimately choosing the Gators on July 8. While his recruitment and demeanor may be quiet, making his commitment in early July with no drama following that day, his play is anything but.

Wilson racked up 764 yards and 11 touchdowns on 40 catches to go along with five interceptions on the defensive end in just seven games during his senior year.

Wilson brings something to the field that the Gators have sorely missed over the last few years — game-breaking speed and elusiveness — and because of that, you could see him make an immediate impact at Florida despite his smaller stature.

“Standing at 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, with elite quickness and speed, Wilson is your prototypical slot receiver," All Gators assessed after Wilson's commitment. "He does an excellent job getting off the ball using his quickness and can really separate through his routes as he explodes out of his breaks.”

