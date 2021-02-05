Florida Gators Land Commitment From 2022 DE Francois Nolton Jr.

The Florida Gators have begun picking up commitments from the 2022 recruiting class following the end of the 2021 recruiting cycle.

With the 2021 recruiting cycle finally officially in the books, the Florida Gators have already set their sights on the 2022 recruiting class, this time landing a commitment from 2022 defensive end Francois Nolton Jr. out of Edison (Miami, Fla).

The top-rated recruit from the 2022 class is a composite four-star, according to 247Sports, and is graded as the No. 214 recruit in the nation, the No. 12 strong-side defensive end. He is currently listed as 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, which would place him as a likely tweener in the Gators' system.

"I would like to start thanking God for allowing me to play football and get better, and my family, my mom and my dad, for support and I would like to thank my coaches coach Luke, for everything and always having my back," Nolton Jr. said in a post via social media today.

"Coach heavy, Scoob and my Miami Christian coaches coach nick, for everything you done for me Stubbs, Julius, Guardo, Eugene, Pat, and coach free for letting me play with y'all my 9th and 10th grade year, thanks to coach mike for all the help you gave me and tough love, and a special thanks to coach chuck for always pushing me and keeping me focused to always get better ever since the 8th grade!

"But with that being said I will be committing to the swamp and I'm rocking with the Florida Gators! Thanks coach [Gators head coach Dan] Mullen and [Gators defensive line] coach [David]Turner, Coach Hov!"



Nolton is the latest commitment for the Gators in the class of 2022 with receiver Syveion Ellis out of Edison, giving Florida two players committed for '22. Ellis committed in 2019 and has yet to rescind the commitment as of today.

The Gators will continue to add big men to its recruiting class as they seek out defensive line prospects early and often, and Nolton is no exception. In 2020, Nolton logged at least four sacks coming off the edge for Edison. It is likely the relationship between Ellis and Nolton paved the way for Nolton's commitment.