Gentry Williams Names Gators as a Finalist, Sets Commitment Date

Booker T. Washington athlete Gentry Williams pencils in Oct. 18 as his commitment date. Florida is among the four schools he will choose between.

While the 2021 season met its breaking point on Saturday in Lexington, Kentucky, with a shocking loss to the Wildcats, the world around Florida football continues to revolve.

On Tuesday, Gators 2022 athlete target Gentry Williams announced that his recruitment process will meet its inevitable end on Monday, Oct. 18. Williams will choose between four schools: Oklahoma, Missouri, USC and Florida.

Williams is equipped with an explosive skill set that allows him to produce game-changing plays in several different areas on the field, a big reason why he has been recruited to play on both sides of the ball.

Accounting for 17.2 yards per reception and eight total touchdowns in his junior season at Booker T. Washington, Williams has the upside to be a dynamic pass-catching threat at UF.

With Florida being the only team seeking to utilize his talent offensively, Williams expressed his intrigue for the unique opportunity the Gators presented to him during his official visit back in June.

“First, they see me as a receiver, but [Mullen] said sometimes he can be wrong, so he’s open to having me play defensive back if that’s a strong suit for me, but he sees me as being dynamic with the ball in my hand,” he said.

Hailing from the midwest, Williams has been a major focal point for fellow Tulsa, Oklahoma, native and UF quarterback coach Garrick McGee.

Williams told AllGators after his June official visit that his relationship with McGee allows him to feel more comfortable if he was to move away from home for his collegiate career, given the familiarity it provides.

“I’m glad that I have a connection like that to be here being so far away from home,” Williams said. “It makes me feel like I’m still in Tulsa.”

Plucking Williams from his home state of Oklahoma has looked to be a tall task for the closing months of his recruitment. With the Sooners seemingly being the team to beat in the closing days, the Gators will look to sell themselves for the final time before Williams announces in 13 days.

