Florida Gators 2022 WR Target to Announce Commitment Sunday

Florida is one of the contenders for 2022 wide receiver Isaiah Bond, who plans to make his college commitment on Sunday evening.
Author:
Publish date:

Buford (Ga.) 2022 wide receiver prospect Isaiah Bond appears ready to call his recruitment. 

The 6-foot, 175-pound Peach State product shared that he plans to announce his college commitment at 6 P.M. on Sunday night, Mother's Day.

Bond was offered by Florida on April 9, and he was quick to lock in an official visit to UF for the weekend of June 4-6 just days after receiving his scholarship offer. Bond previously released a top five schools of Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Pittsburgh and Wisconsin in March, but he received offers from Florida, Texas, and Michigan shortly after his list was made public. Bond scheduled an official visit to Texas days after earning his offer from the Longhorns, as well.

A multi-sport athlete, Bond also runs track where he puts his blazing speed to the test. Bond most recently posted a 10.48-second result in the 100-meter dash. That speed routinely shows up on Bond's football film as well, as he has no issue breezing by defenders to get open deep down the field.

Bond plays both wide receiver and cornerback for Buford and is being recruited to play both ways: For example, Bond is being recruited to Florida by wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales, while safeties coach Charles Kelly and cornerbacks coach Jay Valai are recruiting Bond to Alabama.

Stay tuned to AllGators for coverage of Bond's commitment and other Florida Gators recruiting, football, and basketball news and analysis.

