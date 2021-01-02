Priority Florida CB Recruit Jaheim Singletary Commits to Ohio State

FootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Priority Florida Gators CB Recruit Jaheim Singletary Commits to Ohio State

The Florida Gators' 2022 cornerback recruiting enters a cold streak shortly after coach Torrian Gray's departure.
Photo credit: John Garcia, Sports Illustrated All-American

A day removed from 2022 cornerback Sam McCall's de-commitment and cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray's reported departure from Florida, the Gators have missed out on top 2022 cornerback Jaheim Singletary (Lee - Jacksonville, Fla.). Singletary has committed to Ohio State, he announced at a ceremony.

Singletary placed Florida in his top four schools on Nov. 30, 2020, along with Ohio State, Clemson, and Georgia. Singletary called Florida the leader in his recruitment last January, chalking this up as a significant loss for the Gators on the recruiting trail.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound defensive back is one of the top cornerback prospects in the nation in the class of 2022 and has been coveted by the Gators for some time after collecting an offer in March 2019. The strong press-coverage cornerback has played varsity football since he was a freshman, recording 92 total tackles, including three for loss, ten interceptions, and 20 defended passes in 28 career games.

Florida signed five defensive backs last month as a part of the 2021 signing class' early signing period, including the nation's No. 1 cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. With plenty of time left to recruit 2022 prospects, UF will have plenty of options to add to its future secondary moving forward.

However, missing on an elite in-state talent, especially one with significant interest in the program at one point, continues to raise eyebrows as it pertains to the Gators' recruiting efforts. Losing McCall, and losing out on Singletary, is as far from a start to the 2022 cycle that UF could have hoped for.

