Photo credit: John Garcia, Sports Illustrated All-American

The Florida Gators have found themelves im the top four schools for elite 2022 cornerback Jaheim Singletary of Robert E. Lee High School (Jacksonville, Fla.), he announced on Monday afternoon. Florida joins Clemson, Georgia, and Ohio State in Singletary's top four, and he plans to make a commitment on Jan. 2, 2021.

Singletary, 6-foot-1, 170-pounds, is one of the top cornerback prospects in the nation in the class of 2022 and has been coveted by the Gators for some time after collecting an offer in March 2019.

The strong press-coverage cornerback has played varsity football since he was a freshman, recording 92 total tackles, including three for loss, ten interceptions, and 20 defended passes in 28 career games.

Gifted with fantastic length for the position, Singletary attacks the ball like a wide receiver in the air and utilizes great body control and physicality to intercept and defend passes. He's an elite athlete that can stick hip-to-hip with receivers moving down the field, who tracks the ball extraordinarily well to create impact plays.

At times in the past, Singletary has gone on record to call Florida the leading school in his recruitment. Florida hasn't shied away from reloading the secondary on a yearly basis, and adding Singletary to pair with Sam McCall (Lake Gibson - Lakeland, Fla.) at cornerback would give UF a tremendous start as programs begin to shift their focus from 2021 to 2022 recruiting.

You can check out Singletary's highlights via HUDL below.

