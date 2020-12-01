SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Florida Gators Make Elite 2022 CB Jaheim Singletary's Top 4

Zach Goodall

Photo credit: John Garcia, Sports Illustrated All-American

The Florida Gators have found themelves im the top four schools for elite 2022 cornerback Jaheim Singletary of Robert E. Lee High School (Jacksonville, Fla.), he announced on Monday afternoon. Florida joins Clemson, Georgia, and Ohio State in Singletary's top four, and he plans to make a commitment on Jan. 2, 2021.

Singletary, 6-foot-1, 170-pounds, is one of the top cornerback prospects in the nation in the class of 2022 and has been coveted by the Gators for some time after collecting an offer in March 2019. 

The strong press-coverage cornerback has played varsity football since he was a freshman, recording 92 total tackles, including three for loss, ten interceptions, and 20 defended passes in 28 career games.

Gifted with fantastic length for the position, Singletary attacks the ball like a wide receiver in the air and utilizes great body control and physicality to intercept and defend passes. He's an elite athlete that can stick hip-to-hip with receivers moving down the field, who tracks the ball extraordinarily well to create impact plays.

At times in the past, Singletary has gone on record to call Florida the leading school in his recruitment. Florida hasn't shied away from reloading the secondary on a yearly basis, and adding Singletary to pair with Sam McCall (Lake Gibson - Lakeland, Fla.) at cornerback would give UF a tremendous start as programs begin to shift their focus from 2021 to 2022 recruiting.

You can check out Singletary's highlights via HUDL below.

Stay tuned to Sports Illustrated-AllGators for the latest Florida Gators football and recruiting news updates. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mullen: Grantham Has Done 'A Great Job' With Florida's Defense

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen went to bat for his defensive coordinator on Monday.

Zach Goodall

by

Gatortrapper

Gators' James Houston: “Never Played a Tennessee Team That Was Too Competitive”

The No. 6 Florida Gators have an opportunity to lock up the SEC East this week against a Tennessee Volunteer team, Gators LB James Houston says he's yet to face a Tennessee team that was "too competitive."

Demetrius Harvey

Gators Basketball to Re-Enter Bubbleville, Face Army, Boston College

The Florida Gators basketball program will make its way to Bubbleville at the  Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville (Conn.) to begin its season.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators RB Iverson Clement Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The Gators' running back depth takes a minor midseason hit.

Zach Goodall

Florida's Kadarius Toney Earns SEC Co-Special Teamer of the Week

Kadarius Toney's game-changing punt return touchdown against Kentucky earns him a big honor.

Zach Goodall

Gators' Special Teams Unit Showing Up in the Nick of Time

One of the most overlooked phases of a football team, special teams, was a bright spot for the Gators on Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Score Predictions and Takes!

Check out the Sports Illustrated-AllGators staff's score predictions and takes ahead of Florida vs. Kentucky.

Zach Goodall

Mullen on Gators' Defensive Issues, Adjustments vs. Kentucky

What did Dan Mullen say about the Florida Gators' defense on Saturday?

Zach Goodall

by

Gatortrapper

Around the SEC: How the Rest of the League Fared in Week 9

Checking in on the rest of the SEC.

michaelknauff

Gators Remain At No. 5 In Coaches Poll, 6 In AP Top 25

Gators remain in the same spot in both polls, No. 5 in the coaches poll and No. 6 in the AP Poll.

Graham Marsh