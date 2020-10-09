Elite Florida Gators 2022 DB Target Sets Top 8, Commitment Date

Photo credit: John Garcia, Sports Illustrated All-American

Elite 2022 cornerback Jaheim Singletary (Lee - Jacksonville, Fla.) has included the Florida Gators in his top eight schools with plans to commit on January 1st, 2021, he announced on Twitter today.

Along with the Gators, Georgia, LSU, Clemson, Auburn, Tennessee, Miami, and Oklahoma make up Singletary's top eight schools.

Singletary, 6-foot-1, 170-pounds, is one of the top cornerback prospects in the nation in the class of 2022 and has been coveted by the Gators for some time after collecting an offer in March 2019. The strong press-coverage cornerback has played varsity football since he was a freshman, recording 81 tackles, three tackles for loss, eight interceptions, and 16 defended passes along the way.

Gifted with fantastic length for the position, Singletary attacks the ball like a wide receiver in the air and utilizes great body control and physicality to intercept and defend passes. He's an elite athlete that can stick hip-to-hip with receivers moving down the field, who tracks the ball extraordinarily well to create impact plays.

Not only is Singletary a polished cover corner, but he plays with a physical demeanor and is a strong tackler, making him an incredibly well-rounded prospect for his position. Singletary knows that the lowest man upon contact wins, and approaches tackling as such by lowering his pads and driving through ball-carriers, often with a big thud.

Florida has added plenty of talent at cornerback as of late: Three outside cornerbacks (four if you include Kamar Wilcoxson, who reclassified from the class of 2021) and one STAR cornerback signed in the class of 2020, and another two outside corners and one STAR have committed in the 2021 haul. That won't stop Florida from trying to load up in the secondary moving forward as Florida awaits decisions from Singletary, Lake Gibson (Lakeland, Fla.) cornerback Sam McCall (October 28th), and others early on in the 2022 cycle.

You can check out Singletary's HUDL highlight tape below.