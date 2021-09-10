OL Jalen Farmer Commits to the Gators

The Florida Gators pick up a third offensive line commit in the class of 2022.

The Florida Gators added a third offensive line commit in their recruiting class of 2022 on Friday: Interior lineman Jalen Farmer from Covington (Ga.) Eastside High School.

The Peach State native earned an offer from Florida on August 1 and attended two UF recruiting camps over the summer, once touring the school in June and returning for Friday Night Lights in July. He elected to team up with the Gators over offers from Georgia Tech and East Carolina. Offensive line coach John Hevesy has been Farmer's primary recruiter to Florida.

Farmer, 6-foot-5, 325 pounds, plays on both sides of the ball for Eastside but will fill in along the Gators' offensive line once he reaches the next level. Farmer has experience at left guard particularly.

Farmer joins Deerfield Beach (Fla.) offensive tackle David Conner and King's (Tampa, Fla.) Tony Livingston as offensive linemen in the Gators current recruiting haul. The Gators will continue to scan the class of 2022 for additional help on the offensive line after missing out on top talents such as IMG Academy's (Fla.) Tyler Booker and Drew Shelton, Lee County's (Ga.) Qae'shon Sapp, and others.

