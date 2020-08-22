Gators QB Commit Jalen Kitna on Relationship with Dak Prescott, Dan Mullen

Growing up the son of an NFL quarterback, and a successful one at that, Florida Gators 2021 commit Jalen Kitna (Burleson, Texas) has certainly had his share of influences as he's grown into playing the position himself.

His father, Jon Kitna, spent 14 seasons in the NFL, with the Seattle Seahawks (allocated to Barcelona Dragons of NFL Europe in 1997), Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, and Dallas Cowboys. Jon earned the 2003 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award as the Bengals starter after beginning the previous season as the backup, tallying 3,951 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions with a completion percentage of 62.3%.

The Kitna family has settled back down in the Dallas area after Jon spent the 2019 season as the Cowboys' quarterbacks coach, before taking on the role of head coach for Burleson this offseason.

Jon has been around some gunslingers. He was a mentor to Carson Palmer in the mid-2000s in Cincinnati, he competed with Josh McCown in Detroit, and he backed up Tony Romo in Dallas. Naturally, Jon's success and those relationships have impacted Jalen's interest in playing quarterback, but one relationship, in particular, benefitted the Gators as they vied for Kitna's services this year.

"Most recently he coached Dak [Prescott], and I mean Dak is one of the most technically sound people that you can meet," Kitna told Sports Illustrated - AllGators in an interview on Friday.

The pair of Kitnas’ got to see Prescott, a product of Gators' head coach Dan Mullen and quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson at Mississippi State, in his most successful pro season up close last year as Jon served as his QB coach. Prescott set career highs in passing completions (388), yards (4,902), and touchdowns (30) under Kitna's tutelage.

"He’s a great leader," Jalen made note of what he's absorbed from Prescott, "so getting to watch Dak and the way he leads and just the way he carries himself."

While Mullen and Johnson are known for numerous successes at the quarterback position, Prescott stands out as some of their best work. With the Bulldogs, Prescott was a two-time First Team All-SEC selection and, to this day, owns the fourth-most touchdowns responsible for in SEC history.

Prescott was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft to back Romo up in Dallas, but a back injury to the veteran that preseason left Prescott with the keys to the offense. He never looked back.

Jalen Kitna has gotten to throw with Prescott in the past and the two have developed a relationship. Of course, that led Prescott to share his memories of playing for Mullen and Johnson and their relationships, which stood out to Kitna.

"He’s always spoken very highly of coach Mullen and coach Johnson," Kitna said of Prescott. "He was with them at Mississippi State and just everything that I’ve seen and I’ve heard about coach Mullen and the way he does things, Dak kinda confirmed those things to me.

"I just kind of got to really see how coach Mullen is somebody that shows his colors and wears them on his sleeve, that’s really important. Somebody that’s going to be real with me and transparent with me, that’s what I want. Obviously a lot of people want that, but that’s just so important to me it’s just a coach that’s transparent and somebody that can communicate with me effectively. That’s big for me."

Kitna, who had previously been committed to Boston College, ended up pledging to the Gators on May 26th and plans to enroll early. A bit more reserved than his father, who he says is outspoken, Kitna bears resemblance to current Florida quarterback Kyle Trask: A tall prospect who throws with anticipation and may not be the loudest in the room, but demands your attention when he speaks.

"I’m a lot more reserved and that’s was something that took a little bit for me to learn how to lead and having that attribute," said Kitna. "But, I think this year has really just shown it’s not necessarily the loud alpha male out there you see at QB most the time but you know somebody that people listen to, and respect and just watch."

"I've seen a little bit how Kyle leads by example, he continued. "That’s something about quieter guys, people will definitely listen to you when you have something to say."

Kitna has hit quite the growth spurt while developing as a high school quarterback. As a freshman, he says he stood at 5-10, 130 lbs. before beginning varsity year at 6-2-or-3, 150 lbs., now possessing a 6-4, 200 lb. frame.

On tape, Kitna shows good pocket awareness and anticipates throwing windows to squeeze passes in, fitting the rhythmic style of passing offense that Florida runs with Trask at the helm. There's a risk in anticipating windows, which has led to some interceptions, but its a trait Kitna is polishing as he continues to develop.

"I think that, for me, I always know exactly what the progression is on all my plays and all my reads," Kitna mentioned of his strengths as a passer. "I don’t always know where to go with the football which is something that has affected me in the past, but just being able to fit the ball in really good spots, that's something that has saved me a lot but allowed me to make plays, it's just being able to feel the defenders and make throws off of them."

He brings athleticism to the table as well, something that Mullen and Johnson covet at quarterback in their smashmouth-spread scheme. Kitna says he runs a 4.7-second 40-yard dash compared top a 5-flat a year ago, and at the 2019 Opening Regional in Frisco, Texas, he posted a 4.6-second 20-yard shuttle and a 33-inch vertical jump.

Growing into his body and improving his athleticism along the way, Kitna looks forward to polishing those skills under Mullen and Johnson's watch.

"I’m just kind of learning how to move in the pocket and how to take off," Kitna said. "So that’s something I’m kind of just looking forward to is being able to be more of a dual-threat quarterback and make plays with my feet like I haven’t made before. That’s something else I’m working on this year, I’m so excited for this season because I’m so much more confident in my athletic abilities to make plays outside the pocket."