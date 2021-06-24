CB Jamarrien Burt Commits to the Gators

Commitments continue to roll in: Forest (Ocala, Fla.) 2022 athlete Jamarrien Burt has committed to the Florida Gators, he announced via Twitter on Thursday evening.

Burt, who plays wide receiver and cornerback practically in UF's backyard just an hour south in Ocala, has been recruited to Florida by cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar, suggesting that he will be a defensive back at the next level. Florida has recruited Burt for over two years, as he initially earned an offer in April 2019 from linebackers coach Christian Robinson.

Burt has tallied 99 tackles, four interceptions and 17 defended passes dating back to his freshman season of high school. He's also caught 44 passes for 674 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Florida was able to beat out Georgia, Arkansas, Penn State, and other schools to land Burt's pledge. Burt unofficially visited Florida on June 22 and had previously participated in a UF recruiting camp on June 16, where Montinar could get a grasp of Burt's athletic abilities in person.

Burt is one of two cornerbacks currently committed to Florida in the class of 2022, joining Clear Lake (Texas) cornerback Julian Humphrey. Burt is the fourth prospect to commit to the Gators in the past week, joining linebacker Shemar James, wide receiver Chandler Smith, and kicker Trey Smack.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.