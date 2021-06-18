Glover: Florida RB Coach Knox 'Wants Me to Be a Gator'

Photo: Jaylon Glover; Credit: Zach Goodall, AllGators.com

A workout with assistant coach Greg Knox and head coach Dan Mullen in attendance turned into a Florida Gators scholarship offer for 2022 running back Jaylon Glover from Lake Gibson (Fla.).

The 5-foot-7, 195-pound Polk County product has been recruited nationally for some time, but had to wait for a chance to prove himself in order to earn an offer from UF. Glover made his way to Florida's campus for an unofficial visit on June 9 and did more than enough on the field to be awarded a scholarship opportunity.

"[UF's coaches] looked over the film that I had at the workout," Glover shared with AllGators. 'They loved what they saw so they offered me a full-ride scholarship to be a Gator.

"[Running backs coach Greg Knox] was saying that everything he's seen on film, I do it throughout the drill," Glover continued. "He said my feet are very quick, light on the ground, I move really fast ... He just kept telling me 'Man, it's crazy. Things I've seen on film, you do right out here.' He was really happy. We ran a lot of routes and I didn't one ball, so he was really excited that I've got hands."

Although this was the first time he's met members of the staff in person as a coveted recruit, Glover has a relationship with Knox that goes back some time as Lake Gibson and the Lakeland area is a hotbed for football talent in the state of Florida. During his photo shoot on the unofficial visit, Gibson spent time with former Lakeland High and now-Gators tight end Keon Zipperer.

UF had previously offered several of Gibson's teammates, including 2022 defensive backs Sam McCall and Jyvonte McClendon, who have both committed elsewhere.

"[Knox] always tells me he loves my game. He's just wanted to see me in person, but he loves my game," Glover said. "He said 'You know, we got two guys graduating,' and they're probably going to take two guys in my class, and he said he wants me to be a Gator. He just loves what I have to bring to the table."

What Glover brings to the table includes 54 rushing touchdowns over the past three seasons, including an incredible 31 scores on the ground during his junior season. Although he isn't a high-volume receiver, Glover has also caught 26 passes for 306 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons, leaving Knox impressed with the running back's well-rounded ability which can make him a three-down player.

Florida is in need of a couple of such prospects. Knox hasn't landed a running back recruit out of high school since Nay'Quan Wright signed as a member of UF's class of 2019, which has led Knox to the idea of taking two running backs in this class.

Could Glover end up filling one of those two spots? At this time, Knox seemingly hopes so. Glover had narrowed his recruitment down to the five schools set to receive his official visits this month - Florida State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, and Utah - but he has now added UF squarely into the mix.

Florida's offer won't change his official visit schedule as of now, but that isn't a problem for the staff according to Glover. Mullen has told Glover that they'd like him to return to campus as soon as possible and on numerous occasions, but it wouldn't be an issue if those visits are all unofficial.

"I'm coming to a point, I want to make my decision around the July, August timeframe after all of my official visits," Glover acknowledged.

"But for Florida, I've just gotta see day by day, I'll see if it's the biggest fit. I'm going to go up there soon, I didn't get a date yet, but unofficially and just gonna try to see how these things play out," he continued. "I just want to get some questions in and see if it's the best fit for me. But, you know, they're definitely gonna have some type of pull and I'm just excited to see where it goes."