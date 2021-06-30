Lake Gibson RB Jaylon Glover Includes Florida Gators in Top 5

The Florida Gators land in the top five for Lake Gibson running back Jaylon Glover.

Lake Gibson (Lakeland, Fla.) 2022 running back product Jaylon Glover took a significant step in his recruitment process on Tuesday afternoon, announcing the top five schools in contention for his talents.

Offered by Greg Knox and the Gators on June 16, Glover rounded out his top five with Florida alongside Florida State, Georgia Tech, South Carolina and Utah.

Going overlooked by UF for a large portion of his process, Glover would travel to Gainesville for an unofficial visit in mid-June looking to make his name known. Participaing in an individual workout for Knox and company, Glover would leave a lasting impression that had the coaching staff chomping at the bit to add him to the running back room.

Operating as a workhorse for the Braves offense throughout his high school career, Glover holds the title of all-time leading rusher in the Lake Gibson record books, totaling over 4,000 career yards. In 2020, Glover produced in an uber-efficient fashion, totaling 1,588 yards and 31 touchdowns on 161 carries.

Playing at just 5-foot-7, 195 pounds, Glover pairs a small, compact build with quick feet and excellent burst that makes him a tough tackle for defenders.

Showing flashes of being a three-down player in the backfield, Glover sits on the Gators shortlist for running backs to end their dry spell of high school ball carriers in recent memory.

Previously stating that his process is coming to its inevitable close, Glover plans to make an announcement in July or August. Despite the Gators late jump into contention for Glover, they squarely sit in the mix to land the productive back in the end.

