Edge Rusher Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams Signs With the Gators

Everything you need to know about Florida's latest 2021 signee, edge rusher Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams.

Ramsay (Birmingham, Ala.) edge rusher Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams has officially signed his national letter of intent as a member of the Florida Gators 2021 recruiting class.

Williams, 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, is considered the No. 7 defensive end and No. 54 national prospect in the class by Sports Illustrated All-American. The Gators originally offered Williams last December and kept on him despite a lack of in-person recruiting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The strong, athletic edge rusher developed a close relationship with UF linebackers coach Christian Robinson, despite the distance between the two during the recruiting moratorium. That ultimately led to Williams' pledge to Florida over the in-state Auburn Tigers, among other schools, in October.

Williams projects well as BUCK rush end in Florida's scheme, the same position Brenton Cox Jr. has held down since Kyree Campbell's return to the defensive line earlier this season. However, he is also skilled enough to drop into coverage and is threatening as an off-ball blitzer, which suggests he could see snaps at linebacker as well, displaying similar versatility to Mohamoud Diabate.

His senior season stats have not been updated, but Williams recorded 142 total tackles, 25 sacks, 31 tackles for loss, an interception (pick-six), four defended passes, and three forced fumbles from 2018-19, according to 247Sports.

You can check out a snippet of Williams' SI All-American evaluation below. Welcome 'Scooby' to Florida by following him on Twitter here.