Gators Make Top 6 for 2022 DB Kamari Wilson

From top 12 to top six: The Florida Gators have found themselves on 2022 IMG Academy safety Kamari Wilson's latest list of top schools, he announced on Friday.

Florida is joined by Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State, and Miami in Wilson's top six.

The Gators have recruited Wilson dating back to April 2019 when he first received an offer from former UF safeties coach Ron English and former player personnel assistant Jamar Chaney. He's maintained a relationship with head coach Dan Mullen and player personnel assistant Keiwan Ratliff while being recruited by UF's new cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar, after English was relieved this past January. Wilson has visited Florida's campus twice.

Wilson was named a First Team All-American by Maxpreps following his junior season at IMG, after recording 21 tackles, two interceptions, and four defended passes in six games for IMG in 2020.

Wilson is an elite safety prospect with ideal size to play rather immediately at the next level, displaying natural coverage instincts and a knack for making plays coming downfield throughout his high school career. He's shown the ability to play in deep coverage with fluidity while imposing his will as a physical defender in the tackle box.

Florida is tasked with replacing three safeties that departed from the roster after the 2020 season in Shawn Davis, Brad Stewart Jr., and Donovan Stiner. UF signed Corey Collier Jr. and Donovan McMillon in the 2021 cycle but can continue to add top-end talent to strengthen the position in the 2022 class.

Stay tuned to AllGators on Sports Illustrated-FanNation for all Florida Gators football, recruiting, and basketball news and updates.