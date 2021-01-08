Florida Gators in Top 10 for 2022 RB Kaytron Allen

Photo credit: University of Florida athletic association

Although Florida is anticipating the transfer of Clemson running back and consensus five-star 2020 prospect Demarkcus Bowman this offseason, that position remains a need for the Gators entering the 2022 cycle.

Therefore, Florida was probably happy to learn that 2022 running back Kaytron Allen (IMG Academy - Bradenton, Fla.) has included Florida in his top ten schools.

Florida joins Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State, Miami, Texas, Oregon, Southern California, and Maryland in Allen's top ten.

The Norfolk, Va. native split the bulk carries with 2021 Georgia recruit Lovasea Carroll as a part of IMG's multi-faceted rushing attack. Allen rushed for 515 yards on 68 carries (7.6 yards per carry) and a team-leading nine touchdowns. He added 11 receptions for 140 yards (12.7 yards per catch) and a touchdown as a member of 2021 Michigan quarterback recruit J.J. McCarthy's passing offense.

Allen has kept his recruitment close to his chest. When speaking with AllGators in September after IMG defeated Edgewater (Orlando, Fla.), Allen said that he has great relationships with a lot of different coaches, but didn't want to go into detail.

The 6-foot, 185-pound running back, being recruited by Florida's Greg Knox, would go on to describe his style of play, however.

"My game is, I can be patient, I can hit a nail anytime. I can do anything," Allen said. "If I want to be patient, that's what I'm going to do. If I want to run the ball, and I want to hit the hole and nail, I can do that too. Always, I always want ten or more yards. I don't like five yards or less, I ain't satisfied with that. So I always look for touchdowns and more."

Against Edgewater, one of the top teams in the state, Allen rushed for 107 yards and three touchdowns.