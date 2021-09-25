Gators Land Commitment From 2023 WR Darren Lawrence

The Florida Gators are adding some offense to its 2023 recruiting class, landing a commitment from receiver Darren "Goldie" Lawrence.

On Saturday, the Florida Gators received some good news for its 2023 recruiting class, landing a commitment from Seminole (Sanford, Fla.) wide receiver Darren "Goldie" Lawrence. Lawrence drew offers from several universities in Florida and was primarily recruited by Gators wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver was originally offered by the university following his attendance at Florida's football camp in June this year. He would attend another camp in July while receiving his most recent offer from the University of Miami.

Nevertheless, the young receiver has opted to plant his flag in the SEC, joining the Florida 2023 recruiting class that now has two receiver commits including Lawrence and Milton receiver Raymond Cottrell. Cottrell originally committed to the university during the program's Friday Night Lights event in July.

Known as 'Goldie' Lawrence, the 2023 recruit has hauled in 21 receptions for 436 yards and five touchdowns thus far in his prep career. this season, he's hauled in 11 receptions for 196 yards and two touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

On the same day of his commitment, Lawrence was seen visiting the program during the team's game against the Tennessee Volunteers. Florida, along with other universities, routinely brings in recruits to visit during competitions, especially games within the SEC itself.

The Gators will likely receive commitments from several receivers during the 2023 recruiting cycle. The program has always been able to land solid players and typically will cycle through plenty during the year and heading into the following season.

Don't be surprised to see another 2023 player or two commit over the next couple of months either as the 2022 recruiting class starts to wrap up.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.