AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Florida Gators Priority 2021 DL Target Leonard Taylor Commits to Miami

Demetrius Harvey

A swing and a miss.

The Florida Gators will not be gaining the services of 2021 defensive lineman Leonard Taylor this season. The consensus five-star prospect has made his verbal commitment to the Miami Hurricanes, announcing his intentions on CBS HQ in South Florida.

Throughout the offseason, and for much longer prior, the Gators had their sights set on many players from Miami Palmetto (Miami), including Taylor who has been a top priority to the Gators' coaching staff.

His announcement comes just a little over a week after the Gators missed out on another Miami Palmetto player in slot receiver Brashard Smith, who the team had earmarked to be part of their 2021 recruiting class. Smith, once committed to the Gators earlier this year, also committed to the Hurricanes.

RELATED: Gators 2021 Target WR Brashard Smith Commits to Miami

Florida first offered Taylor in November of 2018 and haven't looked back since. He's visited the campus at least four other times prior to making his announcement, the most recent being on March 7th, Florida's junior day, which came shortly before the NCAA announced a nation-wide recruiting dead period, prohibiting coaches from meeting with recruits in person.

Taylor, 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, is one of the most dominant players in the nation on the interior - or exterior - of the defensive line. His skill set matches that of many great pass-rushers to come out, with off-the-charts potential using his power to out-muscle his opposition. For now, he's set to become a Hurricane, although a verbal commitment is not binding.

Taylor, a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate was recently evaluated and given high marks from the SIAA team. Their final thoughts on Taylor are as follows:

Taylor profiles like a can’t-miss pass rusher who can excel inside or out along the defensive line. He’s built to attack from different alignments over the course of a series with proficiency. His raw traits should allow him to control the line of scrimmage for a big time college football program soon after arrival.

Florida is recruiting multiple defensive linemen during the 2021 recruiting cycle, and has drawn commitments from St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) defensive end Tyreak Sapp, Sumter (S.C.) defensive end Justus Boone, Dunbar (Fort Myers, Fla.) defensive tackle Christopher Thomas and most recently, Armwood (Seffner, Fla.) defensive tackle Desmond Watson.

While the Gators are not technically out of the running for Taylor's services - Early and National Signing Day are still months away -, a hometown commitment amidst the pandemic won't be easy to flip.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
sage66
sage66

... and to clarify "downward spiral", a program whose signature win last year was a thrashing of noted football powerhouse Bethune-Cookman, and a single win over a top-25 opponent -- Virginia, ranked 20th -- by eight points.

sage66
sage66

While I understand these are kids and oftentimes remaining in your hometown is a strong pull, I'm bewildered that a presumed one-day NFL talent is receiving any advice that signing with a school that has been in a downward spiral for a decade is a good idea. If you want a fast-track to the NFL, you need to play for a program that consistently puts players in the NFL.

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kamar Wilcoxson Details Reclassification: 'I've Got Something to Prove'

Florida Gators 2021 cornerback commit Kamar Wilcoxson details his decision to reclassify into the 2020 haul, and shares defensive coordinator Todd Grantham's plan for his development.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Debut at No. 8 in Preseason Coaches Poll

It marks the second year in a row that Florida has debuted at No. 8.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators 2021 LB Commit Updates Recruitment: 'It's Neck and Neck'

Checking in on 2021 Florida Gators linebacker commit Chief Borders' recruitment, as he received several appealing official offers on August 1st.

Zach Goodall

Elite 2021 DL Leonard Taylor Committing Today, Between Florida and Miami

Miami Palmetto 2021 defensive tackle Leonard Taylor will be announcing his commitment, between Florida and Miami, this afternoon.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators DL Zachary Carter to NCAA: 'Enough is Enough'

Florida Gators defensive lineman Zachary Carter addressed concerns, voiced support for Pac-12 initiative that 'enough is enough'.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Freddie1988

Projecting the Florida Gators 2020 Fall Camp OL Depth Chart

What does the Florida Gators offensive line depth chart look like entering 2020 fall camp?

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators 2021 TE Commit Nick Elksnis' SI All-American Profile

Check out Sports Illustrated All-American's scouting evaluation and profile for Florida Gators 2021 tight end commit Nick Elksnis, an SIAA Top 1000 candidate.

Demetrius Harvey

Projecting the Florida Gators 2020 Fall Camp WR Depth Chart

What does the Florida Gators wide receiver depth chart look like entering 2020 fall camp?

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Two Florida Gators WRs Hint at Opting Out of 2020 Season

Florida Gators wide receiver Kadarius Toney and Jacob Copeland went to social media to discuss the possibility of opting-out of the 2020 season.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators LB Brenton Cox Jr. to Wear No. 1 in 2020

Expectations appear to be sky-high for the former Georgia Bulldogs-turned-Florida Gators edge rusher.

Zach Goodall