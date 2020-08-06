A swing and a miss.

The Florida Gators will not be gaining the services of 2021 defensive lineman Leonard Taylor this season. The consensus five-star prospect has made his verbal commitment to the Miami Hurricanes, announcing his intentions on CBS HQ in South Florida.

Throughout the offseason, and for much longer prior, the Gators had their sights set on many players from Miami Palmetto (Miami), including Taylor who has been a top priority to the Gators' coaching staff.

His announcement comes just a little over a week after the Gators missed out on another Miami Palmetto player in slot receiver Brashard Smith, who the team had earmarked to be part of their 2021 recruiting class. Smith, once committed to the Gators earlier this year, also committed to the Hurricanes.

Florida first offered Taylor in November of 2018 and haven't looked back since. He's visited the campus at least four other times prior to making his announcement, the most recent being on March 7th, Florida's junior day, which came shortly before the NCAA announced a nation-wide recruiting dead period, prohibiting coaches from meeting with recruits in person.

Taylor, 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, is one of the most dominant players in the nation on the interior - or exterior - of the defensive line. His skill set matches that of many great pass-rushers to come out, with off-the-charts potential using his power to out-muscle his opposition. For now, he's set to become a Hurricane, although a verbal commitment is not binding.

Taylor, a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate was recently evaluated and given high marks from the SIAA team. Their final thoughts on Taylor are as follows:

Taylor profiles like a can’t-miss pass rusher who can excel inside or out along the defensive line. He’s built to attack from different alignments over the course of a series with proficiency. His raw traits should allow him to control the line of scrimmage for a big time college football program soon after arrival.

Florida is recruiting multiple defensive linemen during the 2021 recruiting cycle, and has drawn commitments from St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) defensive end Tyreak Sapp, Sumter (S.C.) defensive end Justus Boone, Dunbar (Fort Myers, Fla.) defensive tackle Christopher Thomas and most recently, Armwood (Seffner, Fla.) defensive tackle Desmond Watson.

While the Gators are not technically out of the running for Taylor's services - Early and National Signing Day are still months away -, a hometown commitment amidst the pandemic won't be easy to flip.