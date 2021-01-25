Florida Gators 2022 QB Target Closing in on College Decision

After two recent unofficial visits with his family in the Sunshine State, 2022 quarterback Nicco Marchiol is prepared to make his college decision sometime this week, he shared on Twitter.

Marchiol, who plays at Hamilton (Chandler, Az.) after transferring from Regis Jesuit (Aurora, Co.), has started all three years of his high school career. In 31 games, the 6-foot-2, 216-pound signal-caller has compiled 5620 passing yards with a completion percentage of 65.1%, 54 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions. He's added 932 yards and 18 scores on the ground.

Florida, one of Marchiol's two unofficial visits last week, included the Gators in his top four schools on Jan. 15, along with Florida State, Arizona State, and Rutgers. UF sent an offer Marchiol's way last March.

We included Marchiol as one of four quarterbacks to keep tabs on for Florida early in the 2022 class on Sunday. Below, you'll find a quick scouting report on Marchiol's game from that story.

A rhythmic passer, Marchiol can spin it from the pocket and thrives with quick passing concepts. His arm strength isn't elite, but he can push the ball down the field within a clean pocket and is athletic enough to pose as a threat while throwing on the run. Marchiol is an elusive rusher as well, which serves him well under pressure.

