Nick Evers Named to Official 2021 Elite 11

Photo: Nick Evers; Credit: Brooks Austin, SI All-American

The Elite 11 has named its 12 top quarterbacks from the four-day event, and much like Sports Illustrated All-American's final composite rankings, Florida Gators commit Nick Evers made the cut.

Frankly, although it may be unorthodox, a selection of 12 this year makes sense as the field was full of talent.

Evers routinely impressed coaches and media throughout the event, earning top-eight daily rankings at SI All-American for his individual workouts. Evers also led a game-winning drive in Saturday's seven-on-seven tournament that ended in a touchdown pass targeting a fade route from the opposite hash.

SI All-American did not factor Friday night's seven-on-seven jamboree into its grading process for Elite 11. Hours before, the quarterbacks completed the Accuracy Gauntlet, the most exhausting drill of the week that tested accuracy, footwork, timing, and ability under pressure. Evers placed third in that event.

The entire Elite 11 (+1) quarterbacks in the class of 2022 can be found below, listed in alphabetical order as provided by Elite 11.

MVP: Cade Klubnik, Clemson commit

Drew Allar, Penn State commit

Devin Brown, Southern California commit

Nick Evers, Florida commit

Quinn Ewers, Ohio State commit

Katin Houser, Michigan State commit

Walker Howard, LSU commit

Maalik Murphy, Texas commit

Zach Pyron, Baylor commit

Luther Richesson, uncommitted

Ty Simpson, Alabama commit

Conner Weigman, Texas A&M commit

