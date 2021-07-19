RB Omarion Hampton Includes Gators in Top 3, Sets Commitment Date

The Florida Gators have found themselves in the top three schools for Cleveland (Clayton, N.C.) 2022 running back Omarion Hampton, the prospect announced via Twitter on Sunday night. Hampton solidified July 22 as his commitment date as well, set to decide between Florida, North Carolina and Penn State.

Hampton, 6-foot, 215 pounds, is one of the top running backs in the current recruiting cycle and has emerged as a top prospect on Florida's board, despite being from outside of the state of Florida. Hampton officially visited UF during the first weekend of the open period earlier in June, linking up with his two recruiters in tight ends coach Tim Brewster and running backs coach Greg Knox as well as head coach Dan Mullen.

North Carolina is currently considered the favorite to land Hampton as he's visited the campus, officially and unofficially (once self-guided amid the coronavirus pandemic) three times since April.

However, it's worth noting that North Carolina offered Hampton before Brewster left UNC to take a position on Florida's coaching staff in February 2020. Brewster was praised for his recruiting abilities with the Tar Heels as his efforts are for the Gators, and the connection he has maintained with Hampton could play a significant role in Hampton considering UF this late in his recruitment.

Penn State, meanwhile, added IMG Academy's (Fla.) Kaytron Allen to its 2022 recruiting haul last week, marking the second running back in the Nittany Lions' class alongside Governor Mifflin's (Pa.) Nicholas Singleton. Neither North Carolina nor Florida has a running back pledge in their class, which could narrow this battle down to the Gators and the Tar Heels in the end.

A varsity contributor throughout his entire high school career, Hampton has compiled 3421 rushing yards on 356 carries (9.6 yards per carry) and 49 touchdowns, including an incredible 35 scores during his sophomore 2019 season. He's also added 17 receptions for 231 yards and five touchdowns in the passing game.

