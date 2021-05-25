SIAA Previews Gators Recruiting Ahead of June Official Visits

Florida is set to host a long list of 2022 prospects for official visits this summer, and Sports Illustrated All-American believes that could lead to an explosion of commitments.

After a 15 month hiatus from in-person recruiting amid the coronavirus pandemic, campus visits will be allowed once again beginning on June 1. Once visits begin, there will be no shortage of fireworks in the college recruiting news cycle.

Sports Illustrated All-American director John Garcia Jr. previewed what is sure to be a hectic recruiting summer for top college programs nationwide, sharing his thoughts on Florida and how the Gators look to build upon their class of five commits thus far.

Following a pair of first-round NFL Draft picks, another 10-win season and ahead of perception in the all-important Sunshine State relative to the rivals, the Gators' handful of pledges may be seen as a slight surprise. But compared to FSU and Miami, UF is in best position to see a boom on the commitment list in the coming weeks given expected visitors. Top pass-catchers, [Texas's Evan] Stewart and South Carolina's Jaleel Skinner are headlining the slate on offense while [Tennessee defensive tackle Walter] Nolen will give the Gators their shot to kick off the slate. A strong majority of the Gators' official visit slate for the 2022 class will be in the books by the time the season begins. Upwards of 30 official visits are already set, with many of the state's best headed to see Gainesville including [IMG Academy offensive tackle Tyler] Booker, [IMG Academy defensive end Jihaad] Campbell and running back Kaytron Allen from IMG Academy along with Orlando running back Terrance Gibbs, Tampa's Jaquise Alexander and Panhandle athlete Azareyeh Thomas. The perceived slow start is a contrast from last cycle, where the program was near two dozen pledges before losing several near National Signing Day. UF finished at No. 14 on SI All-American, lower than several programs it out-performed on the field like Miami, Ole Miss, Michigan and others. The more calculated approach figures to play better for Dan Mullen.

Florida currently has five commits in the class of 2022: Quarterback Nick Evers, wide receiver Isaiah Bond, tight end CJ Hawkins, offensive tackle/tight end Tony Livingston, and defensive end Francois Nolton Jr. Like most top college programs, UF has identified its quarterback for the cycle but otherwise has held onto its spots until prospects can check out Florida's campus in person.

