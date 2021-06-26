Sapp Commits Early, Chooses FSU Over Florida, UGA, Cincinnati

Qae'shon Sapp has committed to Florida State over the Florida Gators and other schools in an early pledge.

After declaring a commitment date of July 3, Lee County (Ga.) 2022 offensive tackle prospect Qae'shon Sapp surprised the recruiting world with an early pledge to Florida State during an official visit to Tallahassee this afternoon.

Sapp announced a top four schools of FSU, Florida, Georgia, and Cincinnati while proclaiming his original commitment date earlier this week. However, head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles' coaching staff impressed Sapp enough during his trip to earn an immediate pledge.

The Gators hosted Sapp for an official visit two weeks ago and had hoped to earn his commitment as offensive line coach John Hevesy focuses on the future of his offensive tackle room in the current recruiting cycle.

Florida will continue to recruit priority IMG Academy (Fla.) offensive tackle Tyler Booker following Sapp's pledge elsewhere, perhaps harder than ever as Booker aims to make a final decision between his top five schools this summer.

St. Thomas Aquinas' (Fla.) Julian Armella, IMG Academy's and Penn State commit Drew Shelton, and Boone's (Fla.) Leyton Nelson remain high on the recruiting board for the Gators as well. Florida has also recently extended offers to Hillsboro's (Tenn.) Jacob Hood and Miami Central's (Fla.) Daughtry Richardson along with other offensive tackle prospects.

Florida currently owns one commitment at offensive tackle in the 2022 class, although he is a projection for the position due to his size and athleticism: King (Fla.) tight end Tony Livingston.

