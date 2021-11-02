Florida Gators Fall in SIAA November Recruiting Rankings

Two up, three down: Sports Illustrated All-American assesses the Florida Gators' recruiting efforts over the last month.

The topic of recruiting is a heavy one surrounding the Florida Gators football program right now, and for all of the wrong reasons.

Following the Gators' eleven-game stretch dating back to 2020 that has resulted in a 4-7 record (2-7 against Power 5 opponents), fingers are being pointed at Dan Mullen and his coaching staff's struggles in pulling talented high school prospects to Gainesville over the last few years.

Sports Illustrated All-American's updated recruiting class rankings entering November certainly don't help Florida's cause.

22. Florida (previously 15) 13 Verbal Commitments, 1 SI99 Member No program had a busy October on the decision front than Florida, in both directions no less. While it added a pair of strong in-state prospects in wide receiver Jayden Gibson and defensive lineman Jamari Lyons, a trio of prospects de-committed from the program including the highest-ranked recruit in linebacker Shemar James. Tight end CJ Hawkins flipped to Stanford and defensive back Julian Humphrey looks to be headed elsewhere in the SEC following his defection.

Gibson and Lyons' additions to the class are a plus, as Gibson is considered the No. 20 WR in the country by SIAA while Lyons is viewed as the No. 11 interior defensive lineman.

However, losing Hawkins, James and Humphrey in a two-and-a-half week stretch set the Gators back aplenty. James headlined Florida's class dating back to his June commitment to the program, considered the No. 2 linebacker and No. 18 overall prospect in the nation, while Humphrey ranks No. 15 at the cornerback positon.

Hawkins' decommitment leaves UF without a tight end pledge in the 2022 class, and it doesn't help that Florida missed on its top tight end targets in Jaleel Skinner and Oscar Delp earlier this year.

The Gators currently own 13 commitments with less than two months until the early signing period and several needs that remain unfulfilled. If Mullen wants to shed the narrative that Florida is underperforming on the recruiting trail, he and his staff will need to close on their remaining top targets and ensure that their current commits won't look elsewhere.

