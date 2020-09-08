Where Do the Florida Gators Debut in SIAA's Recruiting Rankings?

Sports Illustrated All-American has released its debut national team recruiting rankings, after months of thoroughly scouting the class and recently unveiling the inaugural Sports Illustrated 99, or SI99, ranking the top 99 prospects in the class on the national level.

The Florida Gators currently own three commits from SI99 members: No. 1 cornerback and No. 14 overall prospect Jason Marshall Jr. (Miami Palmetto, Fla.), honorable mention edge rusher and No. 76 overall prospect Tyreak Sapp (St. Thomas Aquinas - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.), and No. 5 safety and No. 77 overall prospect Corey Collier Jr. (Miami Palmetto, Fla.).

With a total of 24 commits and multiple top talents, Florida debuts at No. 7 in Sports Illustrated All-American's recruiting rankings, standing at No. 4 in the SEC behind Alabama (No. 2 overall), Georgia (No. 4), and LSU (No. 5).

Rankings are based on three factors: High-end talent within the class 9SI99 members, SI99 candidates, etc.) , Quality talent at premium positions (QB, LT, DE, DT, CB), and class mirroring current team needs. The Gators entered the cycle primarily needing to address the running back and wide receiver positions, add top talent to the offensive line, and add depth on the defensive line and in the secondary.

Defensively, the deed has been done and there is room for a couple of cherries on top. Four defensive linemen and six defensive backs have pledged to Florida within the 2021 cycle (one DB reclassifying to 2020 in cornerback Kamar Wilcoxson), while Florida continues to pursue No. 3 safety (No. 41 overall) Terrion Arnold, (John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee, Fla.), honorable mention defensive tackle Tunmise Adeleye (Tompkins - Houston, Texas), edge rusher Bryce Langston (Vanguard - Ocala, Fla.), and others.

Offensively, things have been hit or miss. Florida has obtained 13 offensive commits, including quarterback Carlos Del Rio and four wide receivers, all of which unique skill-sets. However, the running back position is on pace to go unfilled in high school recruiting for the second year in a row, and while Florida has three high school and one JUCO offensive line commit, none of which project to play left tackle - which is a big need for the Gators after 2020 offensive tackle Issiah Walker transferred to Miami before ever playing a down as a Gator.

Below, you can find out what led the analysts at Sports Illustrated All-American to slotting Florida in the No. 7 spot, along with the entire top 25

7. Florida Total Commits: 24 SI99 Commits: 3 Premium Position Commits: 8 Armed with 24 total commitments, Florida’s class debuts at the 7 spot. The Gators boast 3 SI99 pledges, led by our No. 1 CB prospect, Jason Marshall, who’s No. 14 overall. Joining him in the backfield in Gainesville will be his high school secondary mate Corey Collier, with the safety being No. 77 overall. Dakota Mitchell is our No. 8 nickel prospect. Tyreak Sapp is one notch above Collier in the SI99, with the former likely to man an Edge/Buck role early in his career. Dan Mullen made his mark coming up as an offensive coach with a QB background, so it’s not a shock to see him opting to bring in 2 passers in this class with Carlos Del Rio-Wilson and Jalen Kitna. The pair will have receivers such as Marcus Burke, Charles Montgomery and Trevonte Rucker to throw to, plus tight ends such as Gage Wilcox and Nick Elksnis. -- Edwin Weathersby II, SI All-American

Ohio State Alabama Clemson Georgia LSU Michigan Florida Oregon Miami Oklahoma Notre Dame Tennessee Auburn North Carolina USC Texas Texas A & M Washington Wisconsin Minnesota Arizona State Iowa Maryland Nebraska Florida State

