Florida Gators WR Commit Raymond Cottrell Flips to Georgia

Photo: Raymond Cottrell; Credit: Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators' recruiting woes were emphasized on Thursday morning when 2023 wide receiver Raymond Cottrell (Milton, Fla.) flipped his pledge from Florida to Georgia, which he announced via social media.

"I appreciate the Gator Family for taking me in as one of their top 2023 commits," Cottrell wrote. "The love and joy they have shown me has been unreal throughout this process.

"With all that being said, after a deep conversation with my Pops, I will be decommitting from [Florida] and I will be flipping to UGA. I understand that some people will be questioning my decision, but I know at the end of the day I have to do what's best for my family and I. #GoDawgs."

As Florida's 2021 season has fallen apart, which led to Sunday's firing of three coaches amid a three-game losing streak, the Gators have now lost four commitments over the last month and some change. 2022 tight end CJ Hawkins flipped to Stanford, 2022 linebacker Shemar James backed off his pledge, 2022 cornerback Julian Humphrey decommitted shortly after James, and now, Cottrell has flipped to Georgia.

Cottrell, one of the top talents at wide receiver in the class of 2023, committed to UF over the summer following his impressive performance at the Gators' Friday Night Lights camp in July and a previous June visit.

Florida now owns three commitments in the class of 2023: Tight end Mac Markway, athlete Aaron Gates, and receiver Darren Lawrence.

