Florida Gators Priority 2022 DB Target Sets Commitment Date

Zach Goodall

An early priority target for Florida in the class of 2021, Lake Gibson (Lakeland, Fla.) defensive back Sam McCall tweeted that he will be committing on October 28th. His top four schools include Florida, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Florida State.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated-AllGators in September, McCall said that Florida and Alabama had an edge in his recruitment. McCall has a tight-knit relationship with Florida cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray, who he considers family as the McCall family is also close with Gray's brother. Regarding the Crimson Tide, McCall is intrigued by a spot waiting for him as the depth chart is filled with upperclassmen.

"They've known me for a while," McCall spoke of UF. "So it's like, their pitch towards me is 'We want you, you can come up here, you can do what you gotta do. We love the way you play corner, you can't pass up on a 6-2, 6-3 corner, you can't pass on that.'"

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound cornerback is an ideal fit for what Gray tends to look for in his boundary cornerbacks: Long, fast, and strong in press coverage. Lake Gibson recognizes his skill-set and utilizes it offensively as well, as McCall also plays wide receiver and Wildcat quarterback.

McCall also has a relationship with Florida wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales and head coach Dan Mullen, suggesting that he could take snaps on offense should he end up with the Gators. At the end of the day, however, McCall is a defensive back, through and through.

"I'm a good cover, I come down and hit when I need to, but I love to cover you," said McCall. "If we turn back on tape, I probably only had two catches on me the whole season, only two. So, I love to cover somebody, it's hard to come out with a 6-2, 185 corner out here, how to be physical with him if he's that big and that size, so I get physical with anybody."

McCall's running mate in the Lake Gibson secondary, safety Jyvonte McClendon, is also a Gators target in the class of 2022. You can learn more about his recruitment here.

Comments

Recruiting

