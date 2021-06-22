SIAA: James' Gators Commitment One of the Biggest Over Busy Weekend

There were nearly 50 FBS commitments over the past weekend following the fourth set of official visits in the month of June. There were few that shook up the recruiting landscape quite like Shemar James' pledge to the Florida Gators over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Sports Illustrated All-American broke down the ten biggest decisions made over the weekend, with James commitment to Dan Mullen and UF over Nick Saban and 'Bama right near the top of the list.

On the head-to-head recruiting front, Florida's win over in-state Alabama for Shemar James rings about as true as any recent commitment. Visiting Alabama officially to kick off the month, there was a true sense this race was and perhaps had long been Alabama's to lose -- until the Mobile native made it to Gainesville. The Gators have stacked official visit weekends as well as any program this month and it has paid off with big recruiting wins, few more important than the versatile James'. At UF he projects as a true hybrid defender, most likely destined for a modern inside linebacker spot. Christian Robinson and off-field recruiter Chase Clark get the coaching assist from the latest Gator from the Yellowhammer State.

James was the first prospect to commit to Florida once the dead period was lifted and visits resumed after a 15-month hiatus, only to be followed by Orlando-based receiver Chandler Smith hours later. With about 30 officials having been conducted in the past few weeks, expect more commitments to come for the Gators sooner rather than later - perhaps another surprise or two similar to James.

