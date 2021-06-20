LB Shemar James Commits to Gators over Alabama

The Florida Gators have landed its seventh hard commit of the 2022 recruiting season in linebacker Shemar James out of Faith Academy (Mobile, Ala.)

Photo Credit: University of Florida Athletic Association

While official visits have wrapped up for the weekend, the Florida Gators have come out with at least one commitment. This time it's 2022 linebacker, Shemar James, out of Faith Academy in Mobile (Ala).

James becomes the seventh verbal commit for the Gators in the 2022 recruiting class and the first linebacker to commit to the program this year as well. James would post his pledge to the program on social media earlier today.

James appeared to be hosted by Florida linebacker and fellow Alabama native Mohamoud Diabate during his official visit over the weekend. Along with Florida, Alabama was another program that looked to secure his commitment, as he announced his final two schools in May, including the Gators and the Crimson Tide.

Now, it appears that Florida linebackers coach Christian Robinson will be taking on yet another athletic piece within his room. James was recruited by both Robinson and UF assistant director of player personnel Chase Clark.

At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, James possesses all of the size and athleticism to become an intriguing playmaker within the Florida front 7, able to rush the passer and drop back in coverage.

Along with James, the Gators have landed commitments from cornerback Julian Humphrey (Houston, Texas), offensive tackle Tony Livingston (Tampa, Fla.), quarterback Nick Evers (Flower Mound, Texas), wide receiver Isaiah Bond (Buford, Ga.), edge rusher Francois Nolton (Miami, Fla.) and tight end CJ Hawkins (Tampa, Fla).

James is thought of as a top-seven prospect in the state of Alabama according to 247Sports Composite, ranking him 146th overall nationally and the 15th-best linebacker in the country.