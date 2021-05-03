Florida Gators in Final Two Schools for 2022 LB Shemar James

Photo: Florida linebackers coach Christian Robinson; Credit: University of Florida athletic association

Decisions for some prospects in the recruiting class of 2022 are beginning to come down to the wire, seemingly including Faith Academy (Mobile, Ala.) linebacker Shemar James. James unveiled his final two schools on Sunday, including the Florida Gators and Alabama Crimson Tide.

James is considered one of the top outside linebacker prospects in his class, having accumulated 19 offers from schools such as Florida, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Auburn, Florida State, Michigan, and others.

The 6-foot-3, 200 pound Alabama native has made an impact all over the field for his high school, offensively and defensively. Not only did James compile 66 tackles, six sacks, ten tackles for loss and an interception during his junior season, but he also added 249 yards and five touchdowns rushing and 34 receptions for 453 yards and seven scores through the air.

James is primarily being recruited to Florida by linebackers coach Christian Robinson and to Alabama by outside linebackers coach Sal Sunseri, who previously worked at UF. James has scheduled an official visit to UF on June 11.

On tape, James is a versatile defender who can be seen lining up at middle linebacker and as an edge rusher. He best projects to the latter position in Florida's multiple front, where James can utilize his speed, physicality, and tenacity to get after the quarterback on a full-time basis.

Stay tuned to AllGators for more coverage on Florida Gators football, basketball, and recruiting.