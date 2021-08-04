Gators Commit Shemar James Named No. 2 LB in the Nation by SIAA

Shemar James is the Florida Gators' highest-rated commit in the class of 2022, and the No. 2 linebacker prospect in the country.

The positional rankings at Sports Illustrated All-American have wrapped up with the linebacker position before the annual SI99 overall rankings are released on Wednesday afternoon, and another Florida Gators commit has found himself among the top players at his position.

Shemar James has been named the No. 2 linebacker in the country by SIAA. You can check out the entire, top ten linebacker rankings here, as well as James' evaluation below.

2. Shemar James Vitals: 6'2", 220 pounds School: Navarre (Fla.) High School Recruiting: Committed to Florida James is one of the best football players in the country. That’s not meant to be generally or in regards to his national ranking. What it means is that James is an elite football player, the kind of rare athlete that could thrive on both sides of the ball and at multiple positions. Where his upside is highest is at linebacker, where he has the tools to be an elite defender at the next level. James is an explosive athlete that can drive downhill just as well as he can open up and run sideline-to-sideline. James shows the box power to dominate the run, the speed to attack the perimeter run and outside screen game and his man coverage skills look more like a safety than a linebacker.

James wowed our scouting staff at SIAA during Florida's Friday Night Lights event, showcasing his elite athletic abilities throughout individual drills and in one-on-one contests against running backs and tight ends. James only falls behind Ohio State commit CJ Hicks on the list of linebackers and will be included among the top 20 prospects in America in the SI99 rankings.

