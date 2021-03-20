Florida Gators Target ATH Gentry Williams Sets Official Visit With Program

The NCAA is finally allowing some form of official visits with the dead period set to end in the coming months.

Photo Credit: University of Florida Athletics Association

The Florida Gators, and the rest of the NCAA, presumably will begin their first round of official visits since early in 2020 when the recruiting world was brought to a screeching halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With that, one of the big names that Florida is chasing, five-star athlete Gentry Williams has officially set his official visit date for June 4-6, a sign that perhaps Florida can gain an advantage yet again.

Williams, 6-foot, 170 pounds, hails from Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa (Okla.), where UF quarterback coach Garrick McGee played his high school ball. McGee's late father, Larry, also used to be the head coach for the same school. Williams is being recruited by McGee and wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales.

"A guy told me a long time ago, I was working for him and he said 'Listen, if your dad's name is Larry McGee and he's from Booker T. Washington High School, you're supposed to be able to go to Tulsa and get some players in here,'" McGee told the media this spring. "It's not going to be my bread and butter, but if they have players in that state, or especially in Tulsa, that are good enough to help us win a championship, then I'm going to go after them."

Getting a player of Williams' caliber to visit the program will be important, especially considering the distance between himself and the Florida football program.

While he primarily plays quarterback in high school, Williams projects as a wide receiver or a defensive back at the next level due to his incredible athleticism and ball skills. Williams ran a 4.3 40-yard-dash in high school, and is currently a track and field athlete, winning the Oklahoma 6A 400-meter championship at 47.70 seconds as a freshman.

His 2020 season would be cut short due to a torn ACL in 2020, so it is unknown whether or not he is returned, or will return to full health by the team he makes an official visit with the team. He should, however, maintain his athleticism due to the advances in medicine and science surrounding those types of injuries within the country.

It will be intriguing where the Gators see Williams playing, as he ultimately could take the place of now-Florida State commit Sam McCall, who the Gators targeted at the start of recruiting for the 2022 class.

Florida's defensive backs room is now headed up by both Jules Montinar and Wesley McGriff, while its receivers room is still headed up by Gonzales, the coach that originally offered Williams last September.

So, Williams, who has the Gators in his most-recent top-teams list, will be visiting the team in June, and it will surely be a highly-anticipated meeting as Gators head coach Dan Mullen looks to snag his star of the bunch in the recruiting class of '22.