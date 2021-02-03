Florida Gators DB Target Terrion Arnold Set to Commit Today

The Gators await a college decision from one of the top prospects in the class of 2021, priority recruit Terrion Arnold.

A long-time priority recruit for the Florida Gators in the class of 2021, John Paul Catholic II (Tallahassee, Fla.) defensive back Terrion Arnold plans to make his college decision official and sign his letter of intent as a part of National Signing Day, today at 3:30 P.M. Arnold's decision will be broadcasted live on ESPN.

Arnold is set to decide between Florida, Georgia, and Alabama, his top three schools as named on Jan. 8. The 6-foot-2, 187-pound two-sport athlete is the No. 2 safety and No. 44 overall prospect in the class of 2021, according to Sports Illustrated All-American.

Florida originally offered Arnold in Oct. 2019 and has pursued his talents ever since, hosting him on campus shortly prior to the recruiting dead period enacted amid the coronavirus pandemic. Arnold also received an offer from the Gators to play basketball, in Apr. 2020.

UF's safety position has been a weak spot over the past two seasons, and Arnold, paired with 2021 signees Corey Collier Jr. and Donovan McMillon, would make a fine trio to rebuild the foundation of that spot in Florida's defense. The lengthy, athletic safety prospect posted 152 tackles and five interceptions over the final two seasons of his high school career.

You can read a snippet of Arnold's Sports Illustrated All-American scouting report below.

Instincts: Knows how and when to go for the football or to dislodge the football. Takes great angles to the ball. Knows how to use quickness to gain proper tackling angles. Good tackler in space; powers through runners when he hits them. Polish: Savvy safety prospect that delivers big blows, makes sure tackles and wreaks havoc from his position. Adept at catching the football in contested situations. Thrives in one-on-one matchups, whether pursuing a ball carrier or covering a wide receiver. Bottom Line: Arnold deserves to be considered among the nation’s best safety prospects because he proves to be instinctive, powerful and dynamic athletically. He takes the proper angles, is relentless in pursuit of the ball-carrier, a big hitter and great at tracking the football once it’s in the air.

