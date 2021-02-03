FootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Florida Gators DB Target Terrion Arnold Set to Commit Today

The Gators await a college decision from one of the top prospects in the class of 2021, priority recruit Terrion Arnold.
Author:
Publish date:

A long-time priority recruit for the Florida Gators in the class of 2021, John Paul Catholic II (Tallahassee, Fla.) defensive back Terrion Arnold plans to make his college decision official and sign his letter of intent as a part of National Signing Day, today at 3:30 P.M. Arnold's decision will be broadcasted live on ESPN.

Arnold is set to decide between Florida, Georgia, and Alabama, his top three schools as named on Jan. 8. The 6-foot-2, 187-pound two-sport athlete is the No. 2 safety and No. 44 overall prospect in the class of 2021, according to Sports Illustrated All-American.

Florida originally offered Arnold in Oct. 2019 and has pursued his talents ever since, hosting him on campus shortly prior to the recruiting dead period enacted amid the coronavirus pandemic. Arnold also received an offer from the Gators to play basketball, in Apr. 2020.

UF's safety position has been a weak spot over the past two seasons, and Arnold, paired with 2021 signees Corey Collier Jr. and Donovan McMillon, would make a fine trio to rebuild the foundation of that spot in Florida's defense. The lengthy, athletic safety prospect posted 152 tackles and five interceptions over the final two seasons of his high school career.

You can read a snippet of Arnold's Sports Illustrated All-American scouting report below.

Instincts: Knows how and when to go for the football or to dislodge the football. Takes great angles to the ball. Knows how to use quickness to gain proper tackling angles. Good tackler in space; powers through runners when he hits them.

Polish: Savvy safety prospect that delivers big blows, makes sure tackles and wreaks havoc from his position. Adept at catching the football in contested situations. Thrives in one-on-one matchups, whether pursuing a ball carrier or covering a wide receiver.

Bottom Line: Arnold deserves to be considered among the nation’s best safety prospects because he proves to be instinctive, powerful and dynamic athletically. He takes the proper angles, is relentless in pursuit of the ball-carrier, a big hitter and great at tracking the football once it’s in the air.

Stay tuned to AllGators for coverage of Arnold's decision and National Signing Day as it pertains to the Florida Gators. Follow AllGators on Twitter and Facebook.

9f846061-1be7-4eee-ae77-df38e387d4f6
Recruiting

Florida Gators DB Target Terrion Arnold Set to Commit Today

USATSI_15048678 (1)
Football

Five Play Prospect: Gators Transfer TE Arik Gilbert Scouting Report

USATSI_13855260_168386547_lowres(1)
Football

EA Sports Announces New College Football Video Game

USATSI_15221060_168388329_lowres (2) (1)
Football

Are Transfers Balancing Out the Florida Gators Recruiting Struggles?

USATSI_15504750_168386547_lowres(1)
Basketball

Florida Gators Forward Colin Castleton Earns SEC Player of the Week Honors

USATSI_15448827_168386547_lowres(1)
Football

Report: Chiefs Place Former Gators WR Demarcus Robinson on COVID-19 List

jason marshall
Recruiting

Florida Gators Recruiting Falls to 13th in Latest SI All-American Rankings

USATSI_15505235 (1)
Basketball

Florida Gators Ranked No. 22 in Latest College Basketball AP Poll