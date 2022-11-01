Skip to main content

Gators Land in Top 8 for 2024 TE Target Michael Smith

Calvary Day School 2024 tight end prospect Michael Smith names the Florida Gators to his top eight.

Photo: William Peagler; Credit: Zach Goodall

On Monday, the Florida Gators landed in the top eight schools for 2024 tight end target Michael Smith.

The Calvary Day School (Savannah, Ga.) prospect included UF alongside Alabama, Arkansas, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas on his list.

Standing at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Smith possesses an intriguing mix of athleticism and power for someone of his size. His usage in the passing game makes him a highly sought-after prospect in 2024 with a high ceiling for his collegiate career. 

The Gators haven't prioritized the tight end position in the 2023 class, opting to target areas of greater need after the staff left the spring feeling confident about where the position stood. 

That feeling of comfort came despite the necessity to transition three players from different positions to tight end due to injuries creating a lack of serviceable depth at the spot. Former defensive lineman Dante Zanders and Griffin McDowell as well as former linebacker Noah Keeter made the move to join lone veteran Keon Zipperer at an integral position in Billy Napier's offense.

Florida's acquisition of true freshmen tight ends Arlis Boardingham and Hayden Hansen in the 2022 transition class likely led to that decision.

However, Gators head coach Billy Napier's well-documented desire to operate within 12-personnel formations offensively should lead to increased recruitment of the tight end position in the class of 2024. 

Smith and LSU commit Tayvion Galloway — although recently reaffirming his commitment to the Tiger — are two prospects the Gators have been linked to thus far, with each possessing a towering stature to serve in the blocking and receiving game if Florida is able to secure either one of their services.

