DB Tre Donaldson Places Gators in Top 3; Committing Today

A long-time, two-sport target for the Florida Gators in the class of 2022 will be announcing his commitment on Thursday.

A long-targeted recruit by the Florida Gators in multiple sports, Florida State University High School (Fla.) defensive back/point guard Tre Donaldson has included UF in his top three schools and will be announcing his commitment on Thursday afternoon at 2:15 P.M.

Alongside the Gators, Auburn and Florida State are featured in Donaldson's final three.

Donaldson, 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, was originally offered by Florida football in April 2020 and Gators basketball was quick to follow in June 2020. Despite a makeover to Florida's secondary coaching staff, UF remained in pursuit of Donaldson by reoffering him in football this past May.

Donaldson is expected to play safety at the next level and intends to play both spots, as each of his top three schools have given Donaldson the opportunity to play basketball as well.

During the 2020 season, Donaldson recorded 42 tackles, two interceptions and five pass breakups in football while averaging 11 points, 3.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game in basketball. Also playing quarterback in football, Donaldson threw for 1,765 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions with a completion percentage of 68 percent.

Florida has yet to obtain a commitment at the safety position in the class of 2022, and the majority of UF's offered prospects at the position have committed elsewhere. Donaldson, IMG Academy's (Fla.) Kamari Wilson, and Ponchatoula's (La.) Jacoby Mathews would be welcomed warmly to the Gators' current haul of commits should they decide to commit to Florida.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.