Gators in Top 5 for RB Trevor Etienne

Florida Gators land in top five for Jennings (La.) running back Trevor Etienne and have the resources to land his service.

A long time process is coming to a head.

Jennings (La.) High School running back Trevor Etienne took another step in his recruitment process on Wednesday morning, narrowing down his list of top teams from 10 to five.

Including the Gators alongside Clemson, Alabama, LSU and Georgia, Etienne eliminated the likes of Penn State, Florida State, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Auburn from contention.

As one of the first programs to offer the running back in May of 2020, the Gators have built a long-term relationship with Etienne that they hope to pay off.

In their effort to retool the running back room — with Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis set to depart after the 2021 season — Florida has stressed the desire to add two ball carriers to the mix this cycle.

Considered a top running back prospect in the class of 2022 — an honorable mention in SI All-American’s running back rankings — Etienne has accounted for 3,607 yards and 53 touchdowns on the ground in two years at Jennings.

Presenting the Gators with an intriguing chance to do just that alongside current commit Terrance Gibbs, Etienne perfectly complements what Florida has in Gibbs given his powerful rushing style and versatility in the passing game.

As a result, Etienne will be pursued relentlessly by the Florida staff in the coming months on the basis of an increased rushing attack presenting more opportunities. A pursuit that will culminate in Florida scheduling an official visit for Etienne during the season.

Recently witnessing his brother Travis Etienne taken by the Jaguars in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the rising high school senior would be provided some familiarity if choosing Florida given the sub-two hours to Jacksonville, a factor that could play to the Gators favor.

Down the stretch, Clemson will be a team to keep an eye on — as the lone team in his top schools to have no running back commit in 2022 and legacy left by his older brother — but as of now, UF looks to be an increasingly ideal spot for the Louisiana native.

Below you can find SIAA’s brief scouting note on Etienne.

Trevor Etienne, the younger brother of Clemson legend Travis Etienne, is already bigger than the NFLer and plays that way. Prep defenders just look small near his filled-out frame and look worse when combatting his downhill style.

