2022 OL Tyler Booker Places Gators in Top 5

One of the top offensive linemen in the class of 2022, Tyler Booker has placed the Florida Gators in his top five schools.

Photo credit: John Garcia, Jr., Sports Illustrated All-American

As expected for over a year now, the Florida Gators have found themselves in an ideal spot - the top five schools - for 2022 IMG Academy offensive lineman Tyler Booker. Booker officially unveiled the finalists in his recruitment on Monday evening.

Alongside Florida in Booker's top five are the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Oregon Ducks.

Booker has been a priority Gators target in the class of 2022 for some time, and will be making his first official trip to UF's campus from June 4-6. Before the recruiting moratorium was put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, Booker visited UF for the program's junior day event. There, he guaranteed that Florida would make his top five schools, and he remained true to his word.

Now, Booker boasts a relationship with Gators head coach Dan Mullen as he has continued to strengthen his bond with the coaching staff via virtual recruiting. He's been recruited by offensive line coach John Hevesy and defensive line coach David Turner, as well.

"I need a great relationship with my head coach, and I talk to coach Mullen literally every day," Booker told Sports Illustrated All-American last week. "He's talking about how I can be an instant-impact on the team and how that impact goes further than my athletic ability, with my leadership skills. Just how I can grow and develop at the University of Florida."

Florida has an immense need at offensive tackle due to lackluster recruiting at the position throughout recent cycles, paired with last season's starting left tackle Stone Forsythe entered the 2021 NFL Draft and presumed 2021 starting right tackle Jean Delance entering his final year of eligibility. Booker, 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, is a skilled tackle prospect who should find a way to earn snaps early in his college career. He's exactly the type of offensive line recruit the Gators need in this class.