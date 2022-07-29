The dominos continue to fall in the Florida Gators' favor on the wide recover recruiting market as they have added Boone (Fla.) product Aidan Mizell to an uber-talented commitment list, the Orlando-area recruit announced on Friday.

Florida outlasts considerable pursuits from SEC foes Alabama and Tennessee — who he has discussed glowingly due to the high volume of downfield shots and pass-oriented offense the Volunteers operate under head coach Josh Heupel — to acquire the services of the skillful wideout.

"I would just say just the relationship I have with the staff and where I see the program growing," he told AllGators following his official visit to Gainesville in early June.

Mizell feels like he could start at wide receiver immediately upon his arrival at Florida and "change what they have going on," he said.

Equipped with the genetics that made his mother, Ebony Robinson-Mizell, a former All-American sprinter at the University of Florida and his father, Wil Mizell, a former decathlete with the Gators, Mizell has the intangibles to fill the current void of home-run hitting talent for Keary Colbert's group on the outside of the offense. He recorded a 10.65 in the 100-meter and a 46.99 in the 400-meter as a junior, bringing necessary speed in space to the unit.

That long-speed and length, at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, equips Mizell to stand out at the next level.

Mizell joins Eugene Wilson III, Creed Whittemore and Tyree Patterson in the Gators 2023 wide receiver class. Colbert will continue to pursue Miami (Fla.) Northwestern prospect Andy Jean — arguably Florida's highest-rated wideout on the Gators' board — to fill out the final spot(s) at the position this cycle.

