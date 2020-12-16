Offensive Lineman Yousef Mugharbil Signs With the Florida Gators

Murphy (N.C.) offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil has signed his national letter of intent as a member of the Florida Gators 2021 recruiting class.

Mugharbil, 6-foot-5, 305-pounds, committed to Florida over North Carolina, Tennessee, Penn State, Louisville, N.C. State, and Virginia Tech last month. Recruited by offensive line coach John Hevesy and tight ends coach Tim Brewster, who has recruiting ties to the state, Mugharbil received a scholarship offer from UF in April and ended up pledging on Nov. 6.

We project Mugharbil to transition to guard in Florida's offense, given his ability as a short-area blocker and lack of ideal length to play on the outside. He possesses a stocky build and shoots off the snap quickly, identifying his responsibility in Murphy's run-heavy offense and often plowing them over with brute strength and aggression. His experience as a right tackle, paired with further development, could be beneficial for depth purposes, however.

Below, you can find bits of Mugharbil's Sports Illustrated All-American scouting report, and you can welcome Mugharbil to Florida by following him here.