Florida Gators in Top 7 for 2021 North Carolina OL Yousef Mugharbil

Zach Goodall

2021 offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil (Murphy, N.C.) has placed the Florida Gators in his top seven teams, he announced on Twitter last night. The Gators join North Carolina, Tennessee, Penn State, Louisville, N.C. State, and Virginia Tech among Mugharbil's top schools.

Mugharbil received an offer from Florida on April 16th, with tight ends Tim Brewster leading the way on his recruitment. The 6-5, 305 lb. offensive lineman projects well as a guard at the next level, as noted in his evaluation by Sports Illustrated All-American. Mugharbil was named to the SIAA Top 1000 last week, emerging as a candidate for the inaugural Sports Illustrated All-American team of national high school recruits, which is set to be unveiled in December.

Athleticism: Grunt working guard prospect. Not going to blow you away athletically, but plays with enough effort to overcome any physical shortcomings. He’s only asked to move forward in high school, which could identify the initial area for improvement on the next level.

Instincts: He thrives in the run game, though not sure if he’s asked to do much more. He’s an effort player, which is rare to see with his size. He can be a bit of a leaner, but that’s the hyper-aggression speaking in his play if anything. He’s hat then hands in the run game. 

You can read Mugharbil's full scouting report here.

As the Gators continue to stock up on offensive linemen in the 2021 recruiting class, the team has been sure to address its run blocking woes from the past season. Like Mugharbil, offensive tackle commit Adrein Strickland (A. Crawford Mosely - Lynn Haven, Fla.), is a powerful, mauling run blocker coming from a run-heavy prep offense.

Mugharbil noted in his top seven announcement that his recruitment is still "100% open", so it wouldn't be a surprise to see his decision come down the line. Only five SEC teams have sent an offer Mugharbil's way, but given his measurables and run blocking strengths, more could certainly be coming. Especially if Murphy High Schools gets to play any football in 2020 amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

