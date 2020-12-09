Priority Gators Recruits Tease Unofficial Visits for LSU Game

Several top targets for Florida's 2021 recruiting class plan to stop by The Swamp on Saturday.

In-person recruiting isn't currently allowed by the NCAA amid the coronavirus pandemic. But that isn't stopping prospects from checking out their potential future teams in action.

Defensive back Terrion Arnold (John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee, Fla.) tweeted on Tuesday that he'll be at The Swamp, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, on Saturday for the No. 6 Florida Gators' regular-season finale against the LSU Tigers. Arnold tagged his good friend and so-called package-deal partner, linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (IMG Academy - Bradenton, Fla.), suggesting the fellow key Gators' recruit will be tagging along.

Along with those two, defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye (Tompkins - Katy, Texas) teased that he will be joining the two prospects.

Arnold, the No. 3 safety and No. 41 overall prospect in the class of 2021 by Sports Illustrated All-American, recently included Florida and LSU in his top five schools. He plans to commit on National Signing Day on Feb. 3. Sorey - the No. 2 linebacker and No. 17 national prospect - is down to three schools, including the Gators, with intentions to pledge on Dec. 16, the first day of the early signing period.

Adeleye, an honorable mention SIAA interior defensive lineman, has Florida in his top three as well.

The three high school seniors, along with any recruit that visits Florida this weekend, will not be allowed to communicate with any coaches in person. However, with the early signing period beginning four days after Florida vs. LSU, the Gators are certain to be happy to have the three prospects at a game shortly before, at least Sorey, makes his big decision.