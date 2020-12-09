FootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Priority Florida Gators Recruits Tease Unofficial Visits for LSU Game

Several top targets for Florida's 2021 recruiting class plan to stop by The Swamp on Saturday.
Author:
Publish date:

In-person recruiting isn't currently allowed by the NCAA amid the coronavirus pandemic. But that isn't stopping prospects from checking out their potential future teams in action.

Defensive back Terrion Arnold (John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee, Fla.) tweeted on Tuesday that he'll be at The Swamp, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, on Saturday for the No. 6 Florida Gators' regular-season finale against the LSU Tigers. Arnold tagged his good friend and so-called package-deal partner, linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (IMG Academy - Bradenton, Fla.), suggesting the fellow key Gators' recruit will be tagging along.

Along with those two, defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye (Tompkins - Katy, Texas) teased that he will be joining the two prospects. 

Arnold, the No. 3 safety and No. 41 overall prospect in the class of 2021 by Sports Illustrated All-American, recently included Florida and LSU in his top five schools. He plans to commit on National Signing Day on Feb. 3. Sorey - the No. 2 linebacker and No. 17 national prospect - is down to three schools, including the Gators, with intentions to pledge on Dec. 16, the first day of the early signing period.

Adeleye, an honorable mention SIAA interior defensive lineman, has Florida in his top three as well. 

The three high school seniors, along with any recruit that visits Florida this weekend, will not be allowed to communicate with any coaches in person. However, with the early signing period beginning four days after Florida vs. LSU, the Gators are certain to be happy to have the three prospects at a game shortly before, at least Sorey, makes his big decision.

capture-49
Recruiting

Priority Gators Recruits Tease Unofficial Visits for LSU Game

USATSI_13674784_168388329_lowres(1)
Football

Florida Gators Report Zero Positive COVID-19 Results in December

USATSI_15244468_168388329_lowres (1)
Football

AllGators SEC Power Rankings After Week 11

usatsi_15244477_168388329_lowres1
Football

Gators HC Mullen Not Worried About Injuries vs. LSU: 'We Gotta Go Play'

Mullen and Johnson
Football

Gators Vouch for 'Natural Leader' Johnson's Future as a Head Coach

USATSI_13390971_168388329_lowres(1)
Football

Four Gators Named Semi-Finalists for Six Awards, Pitts Named to Three

USATSI_13348830_168388329_lowres
Football

Report: Florida Gators WR Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

USATSI_15220537_168388329_lowres(1)
Football

Gators LB Ventrell Miller Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

USATSI_14997327_168388329_lowres (1)
Football

Mullen Defends Gators' Struggles at Right Tackle